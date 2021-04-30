Akagi Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6790 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6790 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6401 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front (W)
|72
|5935 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Akagi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|404
|164
|533
|388
|452
|447
|555
|180
|391
|3514
|373
|376
|181
|526
|388
|343
|184
|383
|522
|3276
|6790
|White M: 70.7/121
|382
|148
|493
|360
|432
|426
|528
|164
|370
|3303
|344
|360
|168
|489
|367
|328
|169
|368
|505
|3098
|6401
|Red W: 70.2/119
|358
|120
|454
|342
|405
|403
|509
|141
|350
|3082
|307
|344
|147
|454
|338
|306
|148
|324
|485
|2853
|5935
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|1
|7
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UC, JCB, Diners, Saison, UFJ, DC, VISA, MasterCard, AMEX, Cedyna, CF
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout