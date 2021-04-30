Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Akagi Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6790 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6790 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6401 yards 70.7 121
Front (W) 72 5935 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akagi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 404 164 533 388 452 447 555 180 391 3514 373 376 181 526 388 343 184 383 522 3276 6790
White M: 70.7/121 382 148 493 360 432 426 528 164 370 3303 344 360 168 489 367 328 169 368 505 3098 6401
Red W: 70.2/119 358 120 454 342 405 403 509 141 350 3082 307 344 147 454 338 306 148 324 485 2853 5935
Handicap 3 15 9 13 1 7 11 17 5 10 4 16 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UC, JCB, Diners, Saison, UFJ, DC, VISA, MasterCard, AMEX, Cedyna, CF
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

