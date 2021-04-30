Akagi Kokusai Country Club - East/South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 7140 yards
Slope 133
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/1
|72
|7140 yards
|74.9
|133
|Back/2
|72
|6876 yards
|Regular/1
|72
|6517 yards
|74.1
|125
|Regular1 (W)
|72
|6517 yards
|75.1
|127
|Regular/2
|72
|6463 yards
|Women/1
|72
|5682 yards
|71.2
|121
|Women/2
|72
|5432 yards
Scorecard for East/South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/133
|443
|545
|446
|370
|196
|383
|174
|545
|442
|3544
|399
|454
|235
|426
|547
|170
|410
|435
|520
|3596
|7140
|White M: 74.1/125 W: 75.1/127
|419
|520
|419
|344
|174
|362
|152
|512
|415
|3317
|370
|395
|170
|410
|500
|130
|375
|360
|490
|3200
|6517
|Red W: 71.2/121
|385
|399
|295
|344
|152
|234
|152
|401
|394
|2756
|359
|360
|165
|385
|430
|126
|278
|360
|463
|2926
|5682
|Handicap
|5
|1
|11
|7
|3
|13
|9
|15
|17
|6
|2
|12
|8
|4
|14
|10
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout