Akagi Kokusai Country Club - East/South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 7140 yards
Slope 133
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/1 72 7140 yards 74.9 133
Back/2 72 6876 yards
Regular/1 72 6517 yards 74.1 125
Regular1 (W) 72 6517 yards 75.1 127
Regular/2 72 6463 yards
Women/1 72 5682 yards 71.2 121
Women/2 72 5432 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East/South
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/133 443 545 446 370 196 383 174 545 442 3544 399 454 235 426 547 170 410 435 520 3596 7140
White M: 74.1/125 W: 75.1/127 419 520 419 344 174 362 152 512 415 3317 370 395 170 410 500 130 375 360 490 3200 6517
Red W: 71.2/121 385 399 295 344 152 234 152 401 394 2756 359 360 165 385 430 126 278 360 463 2926 5682
Handicap 5 1 11 7 3 13 9 15 17 6 2 12 8 4 14 10 16 18
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

