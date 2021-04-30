Akagi Kokusai Country Club - West/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 7061 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/1
|72
|7061 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back/2
|72
|6785 yards
|Regular/1
|72
|6560 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular/1 (W)
|72
|6560 yards
|74.1
|125
|Regular/2
|72
|6319 yards
|Women/1
|72
|5633 yards
|70.2
|119
|Women/2
|72
|5364 yards
Scorecard for West/East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|370
|181
|509
|415
|432
|443
|449
|183
|535
|3517
|443
|545
|446
|370
|196
|383
|174
|545
|442
|3544
|7061
|White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|356
|164
|492
|385
|366
|420
|405
|150
|505
|3243
|419
|520
|419
|344
|174
|362
|152
|512
|415
|3317
|6560
|Red W: 70.2/119
|314
|134
|423
|319
|314
|354
|385
|150
|484
|2877
|385
|399
|295
|344
|152
|234
|152
|401
|394
|2756
|5633
|Handicap
|9
|11
|5
|13
|1
|3
|15
|7
|17
|10
|12
|6
|14
|2
|4
|16
|8
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
