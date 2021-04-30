Akagi Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7010 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7010 yards
|72.3
|131
|Regular
|72
|6475 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6298 yards
|69.2
|120
|Ladies
|72
|5602 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Akagi Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|519
|373
|384
|412
|172
|582
|370
|188
|407
|3407
|462
|530
|454
|556
|152
|388
|407
|229
|425
|3603
|7010
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|487
|336
|346
|392
|148
|565
|337
|161
|384
|3156
|424
|498
|428
|527
|130
|358
|371
|204
|379
|3319
|6475
|Combo M: 69.5/120
|487
|336
|346
|376
|148
|544
|329
|161
|384
|3111
|396
|498
|416
|527
|130
|341
|337
|181
|361
|3187
|6298
|Red W: 70.2/119
|445
|300
|336
|340
|133
|480
|281
|124
|345
|2784
|309
|469
|382
|463
|116
|331
|296
|155
|297
|2818
|5602
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|10
|4
|16
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, UC, UFJ, Jcb, Diners Club, OMC
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout