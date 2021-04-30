Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Akagi Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7010 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7010 yards 72.3 131
Regular 72 6475 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6298 yards 69.2 120
Ladies 72 5602 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akagi Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 519 373 384 412 172 582 370 188 407 3407 462 530 454 556 152 388 407 229 425 3603 7010
Blue M: 70.7/121 487 336 346 392 148 565 337 161 384 3156 424 498 428 527 130 358 371 204 379 3319 6475
Combo M: 69.5/120 487 336 346 376 148 544 329 161 384 3111 396 498 416 527 130 341 337 181 361 3187 6298
Red W: 70.2/119 445 300 336 340 133 480 281 124 345 2784 309 469 382 463 116 331 296 155 297 2818 5602
Handicap 9 15 3 7 13 1 5 17 11 10 4 16 2 14 8 18 6 12
Par 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, UC, UFJ, Jcb, Diners Club, OMC
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Akagi Kokusai CC - South: #3
Akagi Kokusai Country Club - South/West Course
Maebashi, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Akagi Kokusai CC - West: #5
Akagi Kokusai Country Club - West/East Course
Maebashi, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Akagi Kokusai CC - East: #9
Akagi Kokusai Country Club - East/South Course
Maebashi, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Akagi CC
Akagi Country Club
Kiryu, Gunma
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Bel Aire GC: Practice area
JGM Bel Aire Golf Club
Takasaki, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shimoakima CC
Shimoakima Country Club
Annaka, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Haruna no Mori CC
Haruna no Mori Country Club
Takasaki, Gunma
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Tomioka CC North - Blue: #4
PGM Tomioka Country Club North - Blue Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshii Nanyoudai GC: #18
Yoshii Nanyoudai Golf Course
Takasaki, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomioka Club: #5
Tomioka Club
Tomioka, Gunma
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Tomioka CC North - Gold: #3
PGM Tomioka Country Club North - Gold Course
Tomioka, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamisato Golf Course
Kamisato, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

