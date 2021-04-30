Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Akagi Kokusai Country Club - South/West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 7113 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/1 72 7113 yards 74.9 131
Back/2 72 6703 yards
Regular/1 72 6443 yards 70.7 121
Regular/1 (W) 72 6443 yards 71.7 123
Regular/2 72 6278 yards
Women/1 72 5803 yards 70.2 119
Women/2 72 5382 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for South/West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 399 454 235 426 547 170 410 435 520 3596 370 181 509 415 432 443 449 183 535 3517 7113
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 370 395 170 410 500 130 375 360 490 3200 356 164 492 385 366 420 405 150 505 3243 6443
Red W: 70.2/119 359 360 165 385 430 126 278 360 463 2926 314 134 423 319 314 354 385 150 484 2877 5803
Handicap 8 10 4 12 14 16 18 2 6 7 9 3 11 13 15 17 1 5
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities

