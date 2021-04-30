Akagi Kokusai Country Club - South/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 7113 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/1
|72
|7113 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back/2
|72
|6703 yards
|Regular/1
|72
|6443 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/1 (W)
|72
|6443 yards
|71.7
|123
|Regular/2
|72
|6278 yards
|Women/1
|72
|5803 yards
|70.2
|119
|Women/2
|72
|5382 yards
Scorecard for South/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|399
|454
|235
|426
|547
|170
|410
|435
|520
|3596
|370
|181
|509
|415
|432
|443
|449
|183
|535
|3517
|7113
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|370
|395
|170
|410
|500
|130
|375
|360
|490
|3200
|356
|164
|492
|385
|366
|420
|405
|150
|505
|3243
|6443
|Red W: 70.2/119
|359
|360
|165
|385
|430
|126
|278
|360
|463
|2926
|314
|134
|423
|319
|314
|354
|385
|150
|484
|2877
|5803
|Handicap
|8
|10
|4
|12
|14
|16
|18
|2
|6
|7
|9
|3
|11
|13
|15
|17
|1
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Nearby Courses
Course Layout