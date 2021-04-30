Northern Country Club Akagi Golf Course - North/South
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6913 yards
Slope 128
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6913 yards
|73.1
|128
|Blue
|72
|6602 yards
|72.9
|126
|White
|72
|6405 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green
|72
|5899 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5733 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for North/South
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/128
|455
|569
|346
|198
|375
|460
|513
|222
|394
|3532
|376
|372
|429
|186
|346
|357
|588
|210
|517
|3381
|6913
|Blue M: 72.9/126
|455
|551
|346
|198
|330
|440
|486
|196
|394
|3396
|351
|372
|419
|160
|346
|357
|536
|177
|488
|3206
|6602
|White M: 70.7/121
|424
|551
|332
|171
|330
|429
|486
|196
|352
|3271
|351
|344
|419
|160
|315
|344
|536
|177
|488
|3134
|6405
|Green M: 69.2/117
|411
|514
|310
|161
|315
|363
|466
|167
|331
|3038
|310
|328
|370
|150
|304
|331
|510
|118
|440
|2861
|5899
|Red W: 70.2/119
|411
|482
|293
|161
|251
|363
|466
|167
|331
|2925
|300
|310
|370
|125
|304
|331
|510
|118
|440
|2808
|5733
|Handicap
|2
|4
|10
|8
|6
|12
|14
|16
|18
|5
|11
|13
|15
|7
|1
|3
|17
|9
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Jeans & T-shirts are not allowed.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout