Northern Country Club Akagi Golf Course - North/South

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6913 yards
Slope 128
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6913 yards 73.1 128
Blue 72 6602 yards 72.9 126
White 72 6405 yards 70.7 121
Green 72 5899 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5733 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for North/South
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/128 455 569 346 198 375 460 513 222 394 3532 376 372 429 186 346 357 588 210 517 3381 6913
Blue M: 72.9/126 455 551 346 198 330 440 486 196 394 3396 351 372 419 160 346 357 536 177 488 3206 6602
White M: 70.7/121 424 551 332 171 330 429 486 196 352 3271 351 344 419 160 315 344 536 177 488 3134 6405
Green M: 69.2/117 411 514 310 161 315 363 466 167 331 3038 310 328 370 150 304 331 510 118 440 2861 5899
Red W: 70.2/119 411 482 293 161 251 363 466 167 331 2925 300 310 370 125 304 331 510 118 440 2808 5733
Handicap 2 4 10 8 6 12 14 16 18 5 11 13 15 7 1 3 17 9
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Jeans & T-shirts are not allowed.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

