Kiryu Country Club
Gunma, Japan

Kiryu Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6464 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/MG 72 6464 yards 70.7 121
Back/SG 72 6241 yards
Regular/MG 72 6156 yards 70.0 119
Front/MG 72 5941 yards 69.2 117
Regular/SG 72 5933 yards
Front/SG 72 5718 yards
Ladies/MG 72 5292 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/SG 72 5069 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kiryu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 381 195 559 407 393 473 145 392 366 3311 336 180 413 542 322 349 156 357 498 3153 6464
Regular M: 70.0/119 366 180 544 389 364 455 119 382 352 3151 316 165 391 529 301 334 137 347 485 3005 6156
Front M: 69.2/117 353 165 521 367 345 441 119 368 330 3009 316 165 371 510 301 334 137 329 469 2932 5941
Ladies W: 67.1/113 281 150 480 327 287 408 119 339 271 2662 295 151 314 461 277 319 137 283 393 2630 5292
Handicap 9 13 3 1 17 7 15 5 11 18 10 2 4 12 6 16 14 8
Par 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex, UC, DC, Tobu
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Akagi CC
Akagi Country Club
Kiryu, Gunma
Public
0.0
0
Akagi Kokusai CC - West: #5
Akagi Kokusai Country Club - West/East Course
Maebashi, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Akagi Kokusai CC - South: #3
Akagi Kokusai Country Club - South/West Course
Maebashi, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Akagi Kokusai CC - East: #9
Akagi Kokusai Country Club - East/South Course
Maebashi, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Northern CC Akagi GC - South: #2
Northern Country Club Akagi Golf Course - North/South
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Akagi GC
Akagi Golf Club
Shibukawa, Gunma
Resort
0.0
0
Northern CC Akagi GC - South: #3
Northern Country Club Akagi Golf Course - South/Middle
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Northern CC Akagi GC - North: #7
Northern Country Club Akagi Golf Course - Middle/North
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Shiroyama CC
Shiroyama Country Club
Ashikaga, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Green Cup GC
Green Cup Golf Club
Kiryu, Gunma
Public
0.0
0
Hoh-oh GC
Hoh-oh Golf Club - East Course
Ota, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Hoh-oh GC
Hoh-oh Golf Club - West Course
Ota, Gunma
Semi-Private
0.0
0
