Kiryu Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6464 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/MG
|72
|6464 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back/SG
|72
|6241 yards
|Regular/MG
|72
|6156 yards
|70.0
|119
|Front/MG
|72
|5941 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular/SG
|72
|5933 yards
|Front/SG
|72
|5718 yards
|Ladies/MG
|72
|5292 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/SG
|72
|5069 yards
Scorecard for Kiryu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|381
|195
|559
|407
|393
|473
|145
|392
|366
|3311
|336
|180
|413
|542
|322
|349
|156
|357
|498
|3153
|6464
|Regular M: 70.0/119
|366
|180
|544
|389
|364
|455
|119
|382
|352
|3151
|316
|165
|391
|529
|301
|334
|137
|347
|485
|3005
|6156
|Front M: 69.2/117
|353
|165
|521
|367
|345
|441
|119
|368
|330
|3009
|316
|165
|371
|510
|301
|334
|137
|329
|469
|2932
|5941
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|281
|150
|480
|327
|287
|408
|119
|339
|271
|2662
|295
|151
|314
|461
|277
|319
|137
|283
|393
|2630
|5292
|Handicap
|9
|13
|3
|1
|17
|7
|15
|5
|11
|18
|10
|2
|4
|12
|6
|16
|14
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex, UC, DC, Tobu
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout