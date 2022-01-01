Green Birds Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6915 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6915 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6314 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5906 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5152 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Green Birds Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|455
|525
|400
|170
|415
|510
|210
|390
|400
|3475
|390
|435
|195
|520
|390
|175
|420
|515
|400
|3440
|6915
|Yellow M: 70.7/121
|395
|492
|385
|142
|378
|484
|175
|357
|372
|3180
|353
|402
|171
|495
|357
|142
|373
|479
|362
|3134
|6314
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|368
|465
|375
|123
|334
|430
|150
|335
|353
|2933
|346
|382
|160
|471
|338
|129
|343
|454
|350
|2973
|5906
|Red W: 67.1/113
|334
|448
|239
|117
|271
|420
|100
|290
|285
|2504
|324
|354
|142
|460
|293
|122
|254
|394
|305
|2648
|5152
|Handicap
|1
|13
|3
|11
|5
|17
|7
|9
|15
|10
|4
|12
|18
|8
|16
|2
|14
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
