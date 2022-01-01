Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Green Birds Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6915 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6915 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6314 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5906 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5152 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Green Birds Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 455 525 400 170 415 510 210 390 400 3475 390 435 195 520 390 175 420 515 400 3440 6915
Yellow M: 70.7/121 395 492 385 142 378 484 175 357 372 3180 353 402 171 495 357 142 373 479 362 3134 6314
Blue M: 69.2/117 368 465 375 123 334 430 150 335 353 2933 346 382 160 471 338 129 343 454 350 2973 5906
Red W: 67.1/113 334 448 239 117 271 420 100 290 285 2504 324 354 142 460 293 122 254 394 305 2648 5152
Handicap 1 13 3 11 5 17 7 9 15 10 4 12 18 8 16 2 14 6
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

