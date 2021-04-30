Hakuryuko Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6945 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6945 yards
|71.6
|123
|White
|72
|6545 yards
|72.5
|122
|Green (W)
|72
|5325 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Hakuryuko Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|570
|165
|395
|440
|380
|465
|225
|510
|440
|3590
|505
|360
|590
|190
|380
|360
|420
|165
|385
|3355
|6945
|White M: 72.5/122
|540
|150
|365
|420
|345
|415
|195
|495
|400
|3325
|485
|345
|575
|175
|370
|350
|405
|145
|370
|3220
|6545
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|500
|127
|350
|390
|325
|380
|175
|450
|345
|3042
|455
|330
|545
|165
|355
|315
|395
|130
|350
|3040
|6082
|Red W: 67.1/113
|480
|110
|300
|290
|260
|325
|145
|440
|305
|2655
|430
|300
|450
|155
|330
|290
|340
|120
|255
|2670
|5325
|Handicap
|7
|17
|13
|1
|11
|3
|15
|9
|5
|8
|12
|4
|16
|6
|14
|2
|18
|10
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout