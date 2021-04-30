Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Hakuryuko Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6945 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6945 yards 71.6 123
White 72 6545 yards 72.5 122
Green (W) 72 5325 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hakuryuko Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 570 165 395 440 380 465 225 510 440 3590 505 360 590 190 380 360 420 165 385 3355 6945
White M: 72.5/122 540 150 365 420 345 415 195 495 400 3325 485 345 575 175 370 350 405 145 370 3220 6545
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 500 127 350 390 325 380 175 450 345 3042 455 330 545 165 355 315 395 130 350 3040 6082
Red W: 67.1/113 480 110 300 290 260 325 145 440 305 2655 430 300 450 155 330 290 340 120 255 2670 5325
Handicap 7 17 13 1 11 3 15 9 5 8 12 4 16 6 14 2 18 10
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

