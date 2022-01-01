Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Nara Royal Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6767 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6767 yards 72.4
Reg 72 6283 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nara Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 372 517 174 364 383 398 388 165 570 3331 343 148 427 586 472 369 360 195 516 3416 6747
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 357 489 158 353 361 376 385 156 553 3188 333 121 381 538 411 341 319 171 467 3082 6270
Handicap 5 11 17 13 3 9 1 15 7 16 18 4 6 2 10 14 12 8
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1987)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hanayoshino CC: #8
Hanayoshino Country Club
Oyodo, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Akitsubara GC: Clubhouse
Akitsubara Golf Club
Gose, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshino CC
Yoshino Country Club
Oyodo, Nara
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Country Club
Gojo, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cypress CC
Cypress Country Club
Gojo, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gloire GC
Gloire Golf Club - Akasaka/Chihaya Course
Chihayaakasaka, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gloire GC
Gloire Golf Club - Kongo/Akasaka Course
Chihayaakasaka, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
World Country GC
World Country Golf Club
Kanan, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gloire GC
Gloire Golf Club - Kongo/Chihaya Course
Chihayaakasaka, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandage GC
Grandage Golf Club - West/North Course
Yoshino, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandage GC
Grandage Golf Club - North/East Course
Yoshino, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandage GC: Clubhouse
Grandage Golf Club - East/West Course
Yoshino, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me