Nara Royal Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6767 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6767 yards
|72.4
|Reg
|72
|6283 yards
Scorecard for Nara Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|372
|517
|174
|364
|383
|398
|388
|165
|570
|3331
|343
|148
|427
|586
|472
|369
|360
|195
|516
|3416
|6747
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|357
|489
|158
|353
|361
|376
|385
|156
|553
|3188
|333
|121
|381
|538
|411
|341
|319
|171
|467
|3082
|6270
|Handicap
|5
|11
|17
|13
|3
|9
|1
|15
|7
|16
|18
|4
|6
|2
|10
|14
|12
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1987)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
