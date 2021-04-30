Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Yoshino Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6522 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6522 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6209 yards 70.7 121
Ladies (W) 72 5223 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yoshino Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 374 150 470 398 496 167 337 496 366 3254 383 513 403 189 330 379 513 210 348 3268 6522
Regular M: 70.7/121 354 123 445 388 490 163 283 472 342 3060 373 508 392 169 315 359 502 190 341 3149 6209
Ladies W: 67.1/113 320 115 398 355 410 145 267 376 315 2701 235 403 347 145 275 329 417 96 275 2522 5223
Handicap 11 17 1 3 5 13 15 7 9 2 8 4 16 18 12 6 10 14
Par 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
World Country GC
World Country Golf Club
Kanan, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Muro 36 GC - Takaraike
Muro 36 Golf Club - Takaraike Course
Uda, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Muro 36 GC - Murou
Muro 36 Golf Club - Murou Course
Uda, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Nasaka GC - West: #3
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - West Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Nasaka GC - South: #4
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - South Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Wakakusa CC - Wakakusa: #3
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Wakakusa Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Nasaka GC - East: #3
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - East Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Wakakusa CC - Ikoma: #6
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Ikoma Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Wakakusa CC - Yoshino: #1
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Yoshino Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oakmont GC: Clubhouse
Oakmont Golf Club - South Course
Yamazoe, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oakmont GC
Oakmont Golf Club - West Course
Yamazoe, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oakmont GC
Oakmont Golf Club - East Course
Yamazoe, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me