Yoshino Country Club
Holes 18
Par 72
Length 6522 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6522 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6209 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5223 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Yoshino Country Club
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|374
|150
|470
|398
|496
|167
|337
|496
|366
|3254
|383
|513
|403
|189
|330
|379
|513
|210
|348
|3268
|6522
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|354
|123
|445
|388
|490
|163
|283
|472
|342
|3060
|373
|508
|392
|169
|315
|359
|502
|190
|341
|3149
|6209
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|320
|115
|398
|355
|410
|145
|267
|376
|315
|2701
|235
|403
|347
|145
|275
|329
|417
|96
|275
|2522
|5223
|Handicap
|11
|17
|1
|3
|5
|13
|15
|7
|9
|2
|8
|4
|16
|18
|12
|6
|10
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Year Built N/A
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
