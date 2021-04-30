Akizuki Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5802 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Regular
|72
|5802 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5049 yards
Scorecard for Akizuki Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|363
|133
|350
|270
|463
|341
|489
|141
|354
|2904
|336
|130
|372
|280
|505
|319
|509
|119
|328
|2898
|5802
|Senior M: 66.1/111
|337
|100
|303
|229
|405
|301
|429
|125
|305
|2534
|310
|85
|325
|239
|447
|279
|449
|102
|279
|2515
|5049
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|337
|100
|303
|229
|405
|301
|429
|125
|305
|2534
|310
|85
|325
|239
|447
|279
|449
|102
|279
|2515
|5049
|Handicap
|7
|17
|9
|15
|5
|11
|3
|13
|1
|12
|16
|6
|8
|4
|10
|2
|18
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout