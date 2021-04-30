Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Akizuki Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5802 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Regular 72 5802 yards
Ladies 72 5049 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akizuki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 363 133 350 270 463 341 489 141 354 2904 336 130 372 280 505 319 509 119 328 2898 5802
Senior M: 66.1/111 337 100 303 229 405 301 429 125 305 2534 310 85 325 239 447 279 449 102 279 2515 5049
Ladies W: 67.1/113 337 100 303 229 405 301 429 125 305 2534 310 85 325 239 447 279 449 102 279 2515 5049
Handicap 7 17 9 15 5 11 3 13 1 12 16 6 8 4 10 2 18 14
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

