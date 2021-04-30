Ako Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6532 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6532 yards
|70.2
|RT
|72
|6214 yards
|68.8
|RT (W)
|72
|6214 yards
|73.5
|LT
|72
|4795 yards
Scorecard for Ako
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|326
|120
|498
|411
|388
|149
|387
|498
|385
|3162
|414
|180
|419
|418
|505
|441
|541
|145
|307
|3370
|6532
|White M: 70.7/121
|318
|115
|481
|397
|376
|138
|372
|481
|373
|3051
|403
|168
|385
|405
|491
|392
|519
|108
|292
|3163
|6214
|Red W: 66.9/109
|312
|104
|358
|239
|248
|138
|354
|405
|279
|2437
|259
|135
|262
|235
|330
|328
|467
|108
|234
|2358
|4795
|Handicap
|17
|15
|3
|1
|7
|13
|11
|9
|5
|10
|16
|4
|6
|8
|12
|2
|14
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
