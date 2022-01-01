Shodoshima Seaside Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6520 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6520 yards
|Reg
|72
|6200 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5175 yards
Scorecard for Shodoshima Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|356
|326
|118
|493
|392
|179
|407
|610
|366
|3247
|320
|366
|105
|342
|224
|493
|617
|410
|396
|3273
|6520
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|340
|315
|103
|483
|382
|155
|392
|594
|356
|3120
|310
|356
|86
|326
|149
|483
|600
|384
|386
|3080
|6200
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|300
|275
|100
|416
|287
|125
|267
|427
|304
|2501
|291
|298
|86
|272
|140
|426
|498
|351
|312
|2674
|5175
|Handicap
|13
|9
|11
|7
|5
|17
|3
|1
|15
|16
|10
|18
|14
|8
|12
|2
|4
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
