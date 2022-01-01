Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kagawa

Shodoshima Seaside Country Club

0
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6520 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6520 yards
Reg 72 6200 yards
Ladies 72 5175 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shodoshima Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 356 326 118 493 392 179 407 610 366 3247 320 366 105 342 224 493 617 410 396 3273 6520
Regular M: 70.7/121 340 315 103 483 382 155 392 594 356 3120 310 356 86 326 149 483 600 384 386 3080 6200
Ladies W: 67.1/113 300 275 100 416 287 125 267 427 304 2501 291 298 86 272 140 426 498 351 312 2674 5175
Handicap 13 9 11 7 5 17 3 1 15 16 10 18 14 8 12 2 4 6
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 4 3 5 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

