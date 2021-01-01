Bay View Park Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 64
Length 3608 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow (18-hole)
|64
|3608 yards
|Red (18-hole) (W)
|64
|3356 yards
Scorecard for Bay View Park Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Yellow M: 30.0/95
|203
|218
|259
|109
|147
|170
|328
|120
|250
|1804
|1804
|Red W: 29.3/92
|187
|218
|239
|109
|147
|170
|259
|120
|229
|1678
|1678
|Handicap
|3
|1
|4
|7
|8
|6
|2
|9
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|4
|32
|32
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Grill
Course Layout