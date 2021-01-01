Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / East Sussex

Bay View Park Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 64
Length 3608 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Yellow (18-hole) 64 3608 yards
Red (18-hole) (W) 64 3356 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Bay View Park Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Yellow M: 30.0/95 203 218 259 109 147 170 328 120 250 1804 1804
Red W: 29.3/92 187 218 239 109 147 170 259 120 229 1678 1678
Handicap 3 1 4 7 8 6 2 9 5
Par 4 4 4 3 3 3 4 3 4 32 32

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Grill

Reviews

