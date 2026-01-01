East Sussex Golf Guide
East Sussex Golf Courses
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Forest Row , WealdenResort3.97
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Pevensey, WealdenSemi-Private
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St. Leonards-on-Sea, HastingsSemi-Private4.52
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Hove, Brighton and HovePublic
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Wych Cross, WealdenPrivate
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Crowborough, WealdenPublic4.086834733928
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Brighton, Brighton and HoveSemi-Private4.29411764713
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Bexhill-on-Sea, RotherSemi-Private4.417557932343
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Crowborough, WealdenPrivate3.85714285717
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Ticehurst, RotherResort3.936274509831
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Ticehurst, RotherResort4.03863898539
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Rotherfield, WealdenSemi-Private
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Brighton, Brighton and HovePrivate4.356164383673
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Uckfield, WealdenResort4.437513
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Uckfield, WealdenResort4.165266106411
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Eastbourne, EastbournePrivate4.54
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Bexhill-On-Sea, RotherPrivate
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Brighton, Brighton and HovePublic3.1258
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Cowden, WealdenSemi-Private4.08
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Cowden, WealdenSemi-Private
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Horam, WealdenSemi-Private
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Lewes, LewesSemi-Private4.18137254932
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Ditchling, LewesSemi-Private4.938823529429
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Tunbridge, Tonbridge and MallingPrivate
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Newhaven, LewesSemi-Private4.077462380356
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Uckfield, WealdenSemi-Private3.66666666673
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Forest Row, WealdenPrivate5.01
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Forest Row, WealdenPrivate4.08
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Rye, RotherPrivate
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Rye, RotherPrivate
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Seaford, LewesSemi-Private4.611985639382
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Seaford, LewesSemi-Private4.532498184595
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Battle, RotherResort4.363636363611
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Battle, RotherResort
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Cowden, SevenoaksSemi-Private4.503623188425
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Eastbourne, EastbournePublic4.01
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Eastbourne, EastbournePrivate4.65
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Eastbourne, EastbournePrivate
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Blackham, WealdenSemi-Private
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Hellingly, WealdenSemi-Private
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Hangleton, Brighton and HoveSemi-Private4.33333333336
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Willingdon, WealdenSemi-Private4.354838709762
Golf Courses Near East Sussex
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Lindfield, Mid SussexSemi-Private3.4901483998126
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Tunbridge Wells, Tunbridge WellsSemi-Private3.06
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Haywards Heath, Mid SussexPrivate4.01
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Lamberhurst, Tunbridge WellsPrivate4.42857142867
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Burgess Hill, Mid SussexPublic
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Hawkhurst, Tunbridge WellsPrivate
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Pyecombe, Mid SussexPrivate4.627450980420
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Cuckfield, Mid SussexPublic2.980519480513
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Albourne, Mid SussexSemi-Private
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Albourne, Mid SussexSemi-Private
See Also
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