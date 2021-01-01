East Sussex Golf Guide
East Sussex Golf Courses
-
Forest Row , WealdenResort
-
Battle, RotherSemi-Private
-
St. Leonards-on-Sea, HastingsSemi-Private
-
Hove, Brighton and HovePublic
-
Wych Cross, WealdenPrivate
-
Crowborough, WealdenPublic
-
Brighton, Brighton and HoveSemi-Private
-
Bexhill-on-Sea, RotherSemi-Private4.191176470625
-
Crowborough, WealdenPrivate3.27
-
Ticehurst, RotherResort3.23529411768
-
Ticehurst, RotherResort3.621216666716
-
Rotherfield, WealdenSemi-Private
-
Brighton, Brighton and HovePrivate4.496229
-
Uckfield, WealdenResort4.63891666677
-
Uckfield, WealdenResort4.54166666676
-
Eastbourne, EastbournePrivate4.54
-
Eastbourne, EastbournePublic
-
Bexhill-On-Sea, RotherPrivate
-
Brighton, Brighton and HovePublic2.72549411768
-
Cowden, WealdenSemi-Private3.52
-
Horam, WealdenSemi-Private
-
Lewes, LewesSemi-Private4.129633333311
-
Ditchling, LewesSemi-Private4.6258
-
Tunbridge, Tonbridge and MallingPrivate
-
Newhaven, LewesSemi-Private3.281058823514
-
Uckfield, WealdenSemi-Private3.66673
-
Forest Row, WealdenPrivate5.01
-
Forest Row, WealdenPrivate3.37255882358
-
Rye, RotherPrivate
-
Rye, RotherPrivate
-
Seaford, LewesSemi-Private4.346670588237
-
Seaford, LewesSemi-Private4.435752941229
-
Battle, RotherResort4.323529411811
-
Battle, RotherResort
-
Cowden, SevenoaksSemi-Private4.117676470615
-
Eastbourne, EastbournePrivate4.65
-
Eastbourne, EastbournePrivate
-
Blackham, WealdenSemi-Private
-
Brighton, Brighton and HovePublic3.256485714315
-
Hellingly, WealdenSemi-Private
-
Hangleton, Brighton and HoveSemi-Private4.58823529415
-
Willingdon, WealdenSemi-Private4.296564705926
Golf Courses Near East Sussex
-
Lindfield, Mid SussexSemi-Private3.870147058844
-
Tunbridge Wells, Tunbridge WellsSemi-Private2.85715714296
-
Haywards Heath, Mid SussexPrivate
-
Lamberhurst, Tunbridge WellsPrivate4.42867
-
Burgess Hill, Mid SussexPublic
-
Hawkhurst, Tunbridge WellsPrivate
-
Pyecombe, Mid SussexPrivate4.722254
-
Cuckfield, Mid SussexPublic4.09522857144
-
Albourne, Mid SussexSemi-Private
-
Albourne, Mid SussexSemi-Private
See Also
-
46 courses | 215 reviews
-
96 courses | 832 reviews
-
117 courses | 1296 reviews