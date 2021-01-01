Cricket St. Thomas Golf Club - Pitch & Putt Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 27
Length 484 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|27
|484 yards
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Delta, Mastercard, Maestro, Switch, Solo
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
