Cricket St. Thomas Golf Club - Pitch & Putt Course

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 27
Length 484 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 27 484 yards

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Delta, Mastercard, Maestro, Switch, Solo
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Nearby Courses
Cricket St. Thomas GC: Practice area
Cricket St. Thomas Golf Club
Cricket St Thomas, South Somerset
Semi-Private
4.9074
10
Lyme Regis GC
Lyme Regis Golf Club
Lyme Regis, West Dorset
Semi-Private
4.4315529412
27
Halstock GC
Halstock Golf Club
Halstock, West Dorset
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Taunton & Pickeridge GC: #14
Taunton & Pickeridge Golf Club
Taunton, Taunton Deane
Private
4.5406
12
Long Sutton GC: #12
Long Sutton Golf Club
Langport, South Somerset
Private
4.1318571429
14
Otter Valley GC
Otter Valley Golf Centre
Upottery, East Devon
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Taunton Vale GC
Taunton Vale Golf Club - Charlton Course
Taunton, Taunton Deane
Private
0.0
0
Yeovil GC - Old: #9
Yeovil Golf Club - Old Course
Yeovil, South Somerset
Private
1.0
1
Taunton Vale GC: Clubhouse
Taunton Vale Golf Club - Durston Course
Taunton, Taunton Deane
Private
0.0
0
Vivary Golf & Adventure Centre
Vivary Park Golf Club
Taunton, Taunton Deane
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Yeovil GC - Newton: #6
Yeovil Golf Club - Newton Course
Yeovil, South Somerset
Private
0.0
0
Bridport and West Dorset GC: Clubhouse
Bridport and West Dorset Golf Club
Bridport, West Dorset
Private
4.5693294118
32
