Biwako Lakeside Golf Course - South/North Course

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 70
Length 5938 yards
Slope 113
Rating 67.2

Also known as Lake Biwa Lakeside Golf Course - South/North Course.

Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 70 5938 yards 67.2 113
Regular 70 5605 yards 66.0 111
Ladies 70 4787 yards 64.9 105
Scorecard for South - North
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 67.2/113 325 134 507 342 178 340 318 138 339 2621 372 534 130 488 403 402 172 385 431 3317 5938
Regular M: 66.0/111 312 121 482 329 145 324 307 127 328 2475 351 509 115 474 389 376 139 369 408 3130 5605
Ladies W: 64.9/105 290 103 438 316 119 289 281 107 307 2250 284 419 106 377 335 275 124 315 302 2537 4787
Handicap 3 7 1 9 11 17 13 5 15 12 6 16 14 4 18 8 10 2
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 34 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 70

Course Details

Year Built 1959
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Mastercard, DC, UC, Diners Club, Orico
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Biwako Lakeside GC - Middle: #6
Biwako Lakeside Golf Course - North/Middle Course
Moriyama, Shiga
Public
Moriyama, Shiga
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako Lakeside GC - Middle: #7
Biwako Lakeside Golf Course - Middle/South Course
Moriyama, Shiga
Public
Moriyama, Shiga
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Japan Ace Golf Club
Japan Ace Golf Club
Ritto, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako CC
Biwako Country Club - Ritto/Biwako Course
Ritto, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako CC
Biwako Country Club - Mikami/Biwako Course
Ritto, Shiga
Private
Ritto, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako CC
Biwako Country Club - Ritto/Mikami Course
Ritto, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ryuo GC
Ryuo Golf Course
Ryuo, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Seta GC - North: #18
Seta Golf Course - North Course
Otsu, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Seta GC - East: #10
Seta Golf Course - East Course
Otsu, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Seta GC - West: #15
Seta Golf Course - West Course
Otsu, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyoto GC - Kamigamo
Kyoto Golf Club - Kamigamo Course
Kyoto, Kyoto
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyoto GC - Funayama
Kyoto Golf Club - Funayama Course
Kyoto, Kyoto
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

