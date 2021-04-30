Biwako Lakeside Golf Course - South/North Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 70
Length 5938 yards
Slope 113
Rating 67.2
Also known as Lake Biwa Lakeside Golf Course - South/North Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|70
|5938 yards
|67.2
|113
|Regular
|70
|5605 yards
|66.0
|111
|Ladies
|70
|4787 yards
|64.9
|105
Scorecard for South - North
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 67.2/113
|325
|134
|507
|342
|178
|340
|318
|138
|339
|2621
|372
|534
|130
|488
|403
|402
|172
|385
|431
|3317
|5938
|Regular M: 66.0/111
|312
|121
|482
|329
|145
|324
|307
|127
|328
|2475
|351
|509
|115
|474
|389
|376
|139
|369
|408
|3130
|5605
|Ladies W: 64.9/105
|290
|103
|438
|316
|119
|289
|281
|107
|307
|2250
|284
|419
|106
|377
|335
|275
|124
|315
|302
|2537
|4787
|Handicap
|3
|7
|1
|9
|11
|17
|13
|5
|15
|12
|6
|16
|14
|4
|18
|8
|10
|2
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|34
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Mastercard, DC, UC, Diners Club, Orico
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
