Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Kyoto Ohara Public Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6209 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6209 yards 70.7 121
Reg 72 5921 yards 70.0 117
Ladies 72 5295 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kyoto Ohara Public Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 70.7/121 384 369 160 415 170 284 512 367 486 3147 346 545 173 288 337 181 307 480 405 3062 6209
Yellow M: 70.0/117 370 350 146 392 154 267 502 350 454 2985 321 537 154 280 327 171 298 468 380 2936 5921
Red W: 67.1/113 353 340 134 350 132 249 452 330 381 2721 311 470 139 280 270 160 240 398 306 2574 5295
Handicap 11 5 17 1 7 13 3 9 15 12 6 18 14 2 8 16 4 10
Par 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1970
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hira GC: #4
Hira Golf Club
Otsu, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako Lakeside GC - Middle: #6
Biwako Lakeside Golf Course - North/Middle Course
Moriyama, Shiga
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako Lakeside GC - South: #4
Biwako Lakeside Golf Course - South/North Course
Moriyama, Shiga
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako Lakeside GC - Middle: #7
Biwako Lakeside Golf Course - Middle/South Course
Moriyama, Shiga
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyoto GC - Kamigamo
Kyoto Golf Club - Kamigamo Course
Kyoto, Kyoto
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyoto GC - Funayama
Kyoto Golf Club - Funayama Course
Kyoto, Kyoto
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ojiyama CC
Ojiyama Country Club
Otsu, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Japan Ace GC: #16
Japan Ace Golf Club
Ritto, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Seta GC - North: #18
Seta Golf Course - North Course
Otsu, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Seta GC - West: #15
Seta Golf Course - West Course
Otsu, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Seta GC - East: #10
Seta Golf Course - East Course
Otsu, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako CC
Biwako Country Club - Ritto/Biwako Course
Ritto, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me