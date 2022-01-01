Kyoto Ohara Public Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6209 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6209 yards
|70.7
|121
|Reg
|72
|5921 yards
|70.0
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5295 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kyoto Ohara Public Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 70.7/121
|384
|369
|160
|415
|170
|284
|512
|367
|486
|3147
|346
|545
|173
|288
|337
|181
|307
|480
|405
|3062
|6209
|Yellow M: 70.0/117
|370
|350
|146
|392
|154
|267
|502
|350
|454
|2985
|321
|537
|154
|280
|327
|171
|298
|468
|380
|2936
|5921
|Red W: 67.1/113
|353
|340
|134
|350
|132
|249
|452
|330
|381
|2721
|311
|470
|139
|280
|270
|160
|240
|398
|306
|2574
|5295
|Handicap
|11
|5
|17
|1
|7
|13
|3
|9
|15
|12
|6
|18
|14
|2
|8
|16
|4
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
