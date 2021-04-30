Hira Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6835 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6835 yards
|72.3
|123
|White
|72
|6410 yards
|70.4
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5177 yards
|68.6
|119
Scorecard for Shiga
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.4/123
|430
|538
|425
|184
|400
|371
|340
|226
|545
|3459
|410
|220
|551
|415
|388
|155
|375
|365
|497
|3376
|6835
|Regular M: 70.4/121
|405
|520
|403
|165
|379
|346
|328
|194
|531
|3271
|389
|169
|520
|395
|362
|139
|352
|338
|475
|3139
|6410
|Ladies W: 68.6/119
|345
|374
|349
|122
|337
|323
|260
|106
|407
|2623
|330
|150
|352
|352
|322
|109
|285
|311
|343
|2554
|5177
|Handicap
|3
|9
|11
|7
|17
|1
|15
|13
|5
|12
|16
|6
|4
|2
|18
|14
|8
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Dress code No T-shirt, work clothes, blue jeans, slippers, sandals.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout