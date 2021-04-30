Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Hira Golf Club

Rating Snapshot

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6835 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6835 yards 72.3 123
White 72 6410 yards 70.4 121
Red (W) 72 5177 yards 68.6 119
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.4/123 430 538 425 184 400 371 340 226 545 3459 410 220 551 415 388 155 375 365 497 3376 6835
Regular M: 70.4/121 405 520 403 165 379 346 328 194 531 3271 389 169 520 395 362 139 352 338 475 3139 6410
Ladies W: 68.6/119 345 374 349 122 337 323 260 106 407 2623 330 150 352 352 322 109 285 311 343 2554 5177
Handicap 3 9 11 7 17 1 15 13 5 12 16 6 4 2 18 14 8 10
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Dress code No T-shirt, work clothes, blue jeans, slippers, sandals.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Biwako Lakeside GC - South: #4
Biwako Lakeside Golf Course - South/North Course
Moriyama, Shiga
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako Lakeside GC - Middle: #6
Biwako Lakeside Golf Course - North/Middle Course
Moriyama, Shiga
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako Lakeside GC - Middle: #7
Biwako Lakeside Golf Course - Middle/South Course
Moriyama, Shiga
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyoto GC - Kamigamo
Kyoto Golf Club - Kamigamo Course
Kyoto, Kyoto
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyoto GC - Funayama
Kyoto Golf Club - Funayama Course
Kyoto, Kyoto
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Japan Ace GC: #16
Japan Ace Golf Club
Ritto, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako CC
Biwako Country Club - Ritto/Biwako Course
Ritto, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako CC
Biwako Country Club - Mikami/Biwako Course
Ritto, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Biwako CC
Biwako Country Club - Ritto/Mikami Course
Ritto, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ryuo GC
Ryuo Golf Course
Ryuo, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Seta GC - North: #18
Seta Golf Course - North Course
Otsu, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Seta GC - West: #15
Seta Golf Course - West Course
Otsu, Shiga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

