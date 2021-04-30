Biwako Lakeside Golf Course - North/Middle Course
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 70
Length 5842 yards
Slope 113
Rating 67.2
Also known as Lake Biwa Lakeside Golf Course - North/Middle Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|70
|5842 yards
|67.2
|113
|Regular
|70
|5520 yards
|66.0
|111
|Ladies
|70
|4704 yards
|64.9
|105
Scorecard for North - Middle
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 67.2/113
|372
|534
|130
|488
|403
|402
|172
|385
|431
|3317
|370
|147
|360
|312
|430
|127
|304
|178
|297
|2525
|5842
|Regular M: 66.0/111
|351
|509
|115
|474
|389
|376
|139
|369
|408
|3130
|334
|129
|341
|303
|421
|114
|293
|167
|288
|2390
|5520
|Ladies W: 64.9/105
|284
|419
|106
|377
|335
|275
|124
|315
|302
|2537
|318
|117
|311
|265
|401
|104
|263
|128
|260
|2167
|4704
|Handicap
|11
|5
|15
|13
|3
|17
|7
|9
|1
|12
|14
|4
|2
|6
|8
|18
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|34
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Mastercard, DC, UC, Diners Club, Orico
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
