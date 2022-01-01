Ojiyama Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 5216 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|5216 yards
|Front
|71
|4870 yards
Scorecard for Ojiyama Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 63.1/105
|290
|157
|215
|270
|402
|338
|275
|335
|304
|2586
|298
|322
|173
|402
|147
|338
|162
|410
|445
|2697
|5283
|Blue M: 60.1/100 W: 62.1/103
|275
|142
|185
|255
|381
|325
|265
|320
|285
|2433
|285
|310
|130
|389
|122
|304
|142
|398
|425
|2505
|4938
|Handicap
|17
|13
|3
|9
|1
|11
|15
|5
|7
|18
|16
|4
|6
|14
|12
|8
|2
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|34
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|35
|69
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout