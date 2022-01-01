Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Shiga

Ojiyama Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 5216 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 71 5216 yards
Front 71 4870 yards
Scorecard for Ojiyama Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 63.1/105 290 157 215 270 402 338 275 335 304 2586 298 322 173 402 147 338 162 410 445 2697 5283
Blue M: 60.1/100 W: 62.1/103 275 142 185 255 381 325 265 320 285 2433 285 310 130 389 122 304 142 398 425 2505 4938
Handicap 17 13 3 9 1 11 15 5 7 18 16 4 6 14 12 8 2 10
Par 4 3 3 4 4 4 4 4 4 34 4 4 3 5 3 4 3 4 5 35 69

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

