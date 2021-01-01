Home / Courses / USA / Florida / Wildwood

Southern Oaks Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6512 yards
Slope 125
Rating 70.4
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6512 yards 70.4 125
Blue 72 6052 yards 68.7 115
Blue (W) 72 6052 yards 74.0 126
White 72 5544 yards 66.5 108
White (W) 72 5544 yards 71.2 120
Green 72 4746 yards 63.0 100
Green (W) 72 4746 yards 66.5 108
Friendly 72 4019 yards 61.0 97
Friendly (W) 72 4019 yards 62.5 99
Scorecard for Southern Oaks Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 532 190 500 160 388 141 359 407 507 3184 532 195 412 545 172 531 342 170 429 3328 6512
Blue M: 70.7/121 504 165 478 145 370 125 342 383 472 2984 499 175 373 503 154 492 316 156 400 3068 6052
White M: 69.2/117 489 139 453 130 346 110 322 349 438 2776 457 154 341 448 137 432 295 131 373 2768 5544
Green M: 66.1/111 W: 66.9/109 458 125 369 115 301 78 253 290 381 2370 406 118 254 418 100 410 266 94 310 2376 4746
Friendly W: 65.1/105 300 110 348 85 251 64 208 253 351 1970 325 95 235 383 79 371 205 73 283 2049 4019
Handicap 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 5 3 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 3 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2021
Fairways TifTuf Bermudagrass
Greens TifEagle Bermudagrass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Clifton, Ezell & Clifton (2020)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

