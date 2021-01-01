Southern Oaks Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6512 yards
Slope 125
Rating 70.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6512 yards
|70.4
|125
|Blue
|72
|6052 yards
|68.7
|115
|Blue (W)
|72
|6052 yards
|74.0
|126
|White
|72
|5544 yards
|66.5
|108
|White (W)
|72
|5544 yards
|71.2
|120
|Green
|72
|4746 yards
|63.0
|100
|Green (W)
|72
|4746 yards
|66.5
|108
|Friendly
|72
|4019 yards
|61.0
|97
|Friendly (W)
|72
|4019 yards
|62.5
|99
Scorecard for Southern Oaks Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|532
|190
|500
|160
|388
|141
|359
|407
|507
|3184
|532
|195
|412
|545
|172
|531
|342
|170
|429
|3328
|6512
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|504
|165
|478
|145
|370
|125
|342
|383
|472
|2984
|499
|175
|373
|503
|154
|492
|316
|156
|400
|3068
|6052
|White M: 69.2/117
|489
|139
|453
|130
|346
|110
|322
|349
|438
|2776
|457
|154
|341
|448
|137
|432
|295
|131
|373
|2768
|5544
|Green M: 66.1/111 W: 66.9/109
|458
|125
|369
|115
|301
|78
|253
|290
|381
|2370
|406
|118
|254
|418
|100
|410
|266
|94
|310
|2376
|4746
|Friendly W: 65.1/105
|300
|110
|348
|85
|251
|64
|208
|253
|351
|1970
|325
|95
|235
|383
|79
|371
|205
|73
|283
|2049
|4019
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2021
Fairways TifTuf Bermudagrass
Greens TifEagle Bermudagrass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Clifton, Ezell & Clifton (2020)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
