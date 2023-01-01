Home / Courses

Mickylee Pitch & Putt at The Villages Executive Golf Trail

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Executive
Par 54
Length 1414 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 54 1414 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - $6
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

