Mickylee Pitch & Putt at The Villages Executive Golf Trail
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Executive
Par 54
Length 1414 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|54
|1414 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - $6
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
