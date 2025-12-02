Woodlands Championship Golf Course
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 7083 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7083 yards
|74.9
|131
|Gold
|72
|6726 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6223 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|5685 yards
|70.2
|119
|White
|72
|5685 yards
|69.2
|117
|Green
|72
|5054 yards
|66.1
|111
|Green (W)
|72
|5054 yards
|67.1
|113
|Friendly
|72
|3999 yards
|62.3
|107
|Friendly (W)
|72
|3999 yards
|65.0
|109
Scorecard for Woodlands Championship Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|413
|428
|605
|158
|350
|590
|185
|393
|390
|3512
|421
|522
|441
|411
|197
|396
|541
|210
|432
|3571
|7083
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|407
|419
|569
|146
|340
|548
|175
|383
|355
|3342
|402
|512
|418
|399
|186
|362
|510
|198
|397
|3384
|6726
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|384
|396
|527
|132
|330
|512
|173
|356
|343
|3153
|373
|488
|364
|380
|152
|342
|472
|135
|364
|3070
|6223
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|344
|364
|475
|116
|295
|460
|157
|323
|314
|2848
|337
|447
|348
|325
|132
|318
|452
|125
|353
|2837
|5685
|Green M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|306
|308
|461
|78
|278
|448
|130
|265
|256
|2530
|327
|374
|323
|286
|102
|285
|415
|102
|310
|2524
|5054
|Friendly M: 62.3/107 W: 65.0/109
|200
|296
|315
|61
|176
|323
|115
|255
|245
|1986
|228
|324
|235
|272
|72
|272
|315
|88
|207
|2013
|3999
|Handicap
|3
|1
|7
|17
|15
|5
|9
|11
|13
|6
|12
|8
|2
|14
|10
|16
|18
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|1
|7
|5
|17
|9
|3
|11
|13
|15
|2
|14
|6
|10
|16
|8
|12
|18
|4
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Golf Season Year round
Architect Clifton, Ezell & Clifton (2025)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed No
Dress code Golf appropriate attire.
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Course Layout