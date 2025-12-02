Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Woodlands Championship Golf Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 7083 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7083 yards 74.9 131
Gold 72 6726 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6223 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 5685 yards 70.2 119
White 72 5685 yards 69.2 117
Green 72 5054 yards 66.1 111
Green (W) 72 5054 yards 67.1 113
Friendly 72 3999 yards 62.3 107
Friendly (W) 72 3999 yards 65.0 109
Scorecard
Scorecard for Woodlands Championship Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 413 428 605 158 350 590 185 393 390 3512 421 522 441 411 197 396 541 210 432 3571 7083
Gold M: 73.1/123 407 419 569 146 340 548 175 383 355 3342 402 512 418 399 186 362 510 198 397 3384 6726
Blue M: 70.7/121 384 396 527 132 330 512 173 356 343 3153 373 488 364 380 152 342 472 135 364 3070 6223
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 344 364 475 116 295 460 157 323 314 2848 337 447 348 325 132 318 452 125 353 2837 5685
Green M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 306 308 461 78 278 448 130 265 256 2530 327 374 323 286 102 285 415 102 310 2524 5054
Friendly M: 62.3/107 W: 65.0/109 200 296 315 61 176 323 115 255 245 1986 228 324 235 272 72 272 315 88 207 2013 3999
Handicap 3 1 7 17 15 5 9 11 13 6 12 8 2 14 10 16 18 4
Par 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72
Handicap (W) 1 7 5 17 9 3 11 13 15 2 14 6 10 16 8 12 18 4

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Golf Season Year round
Architect Clifton, Ezell & Clifton (2025)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Single Allowed No
Walking Allowed No
Dress code Golf appropriate attire.
Nearby Courses
Live Oak Pitch & Putt Golf Course
Live Oak Pitch & Putt Golf Course
Wildwood, Florida
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Laurel Oak at The Villages Executive Golf Trail
Laurel Oak at The Villages Executive Golf Trail
Sumterville, Florida
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Southern Oaks GC
Southern Oaks Golf Club
Wildwood, Florida
Semi-Private
2.4285714286
2
Write Review
Loblolly Executive GC
Loblolly Executive Golf Course
Wildwood, Florida
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Longleaf Executive GC
Longleaf Executive Golf Course
Wildwood, Florida
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shallow Creek GC
Shallow Creek Golf Club
Sumterville, Florida
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mickylee Pitch & Putt
Mickylee Pitch & Putt at The Villages Executive Golf Trail
The Villages, Florida
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Marsh View Pitch & Putt
Marsh View Pitch & Putt
Wildwood, Florida
Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Continental CC
Continental Country Club
Wildwood, Florida
Semi-Private
3.8867924528
636
Write Review
The Village of Fenney
The Village of Fenney - Red Fox Course
Wildwood, Florida
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Lowlands Executive GC
Lowlands Executive Golf Course
Wildwood, Florida
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Village of Fenney: Recreation center
The Village of Fenney - Gray Fox Course
Wildwood, Florida
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
Celebration Golf Club - Hole #3

Best of Orlando Golf Package

FROM $77 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodation at The Lodge at Orange County National and 3 rounds of golf at Celebration Golf Club, Orange County- Crooked Cat and Orange County- Panther Lake.
Walt Disney World Golf - Magnolia Course

Orlando Getaway Golf Package

FROM $167 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at SpringHill Suites or TownePlace Suites and 3 rounds of golf at Celebration Golf Club, Orange County National, and Walt Disney World Golf.
Mission Inn - El Campeón Course

Mission Resort + Club Stay & Play Package

FROM $167 (USD)
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at Mission Resort + Club and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Mission Resort - El Campeón Course, Mission Resort - Las Colinas Course, Orange County National - Crooked Cat Course, and Orange County National - Panther Lake Course.
arnolds palmers hole-5

Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge Stay & Play Package

FROM $227 (USD)
ORLANDO, FL | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Bay Hill Golf Club, Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course, and Celebration Golf Club.
Omni Orlando Resort At Championsgate

Omni Orlando Resort At Championsgate Stay & Play Package

FROM $167 (USD)
CHAMPIONSGATE, FL | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of ChampionsGate Golf Club - International Course, ChampionsGate Golf Club - National Course, Waldorf Astoria Golf Course, and Shingle Creek Golf Course.
