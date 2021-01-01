Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Staffordshire

Darnford Moors Golf Course - Academy

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 875 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Yellow 27 875 yards

Course Details

Year Built 2009
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Darnford Moors Academy"
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

