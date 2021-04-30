Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Kamo Country Club - East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7021 yards
Slope 131
Rating 71.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7021 yards 71.4 131
White 72 6326 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5278 yards 66.1 111
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 434 465 448 174 401 547 213 545 396 3623 391 533 192 388 416 404 168 505 401 3398 7021
White M: 70.7/121 374 400 353 165 371 515 194 507 368 3247 357 497 164 348 360 362 160 475 356 3079 6326
Red W: 66.1/111 353 292 303 141 303 453 133 436 297 2711 294 415 128 328 274 250 131 432 315 2567 5278
Handicap 13 3 1 17 11 5 7 15 9 8 2 12 10 4 16 18 6 14
Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Yes

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kamo CC - West: #10
Kamo Country Club - West Course
Kizugawa, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara no Mori GC: #17
Nara no Mori Golf Club
Nara, Nara
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato Kogen CC: #13
Yamato Kogen Country Club
Nara, Nara
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Nasaka GC - East: #3
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - East Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Naramanyo CC: #4
Naramanyo Country Club
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Nasaka GC - West: #3
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - West Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Wakakusa CC - Yoshino: #1
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Yoshino Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Nasaka GC - South: #4
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - South Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Wakakusa CC - Ikoma: #6
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Ikoma Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyowa GC
Kyowa Golf Club
Wazuka, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato CC
Yamato Country Club - Satsuki/Sazanka Course
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nara Wakakusa CC - Wakakusa: #3
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Wakakusa Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me