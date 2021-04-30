Kamo Country Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7021 yards
Slope 131
Rating 71.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7021 yards
|71.4
|131
|White
|72
|6326 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5278 yards
|66.1
|111
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|434
|465
|448
|174
|401
|547
|213
|545
|396
|3623
|391
|533
|192
|388
|416
|404
|168
|505
|401
|3398
|7021
|White M: 70.7/121
|374
|400
|353
|165
|371
|515
|194
|507
|368
|3247
|357
|497
|164
|348
|360
|362
|160
|475
|356
|3079
|6326
|Red W: 66.1/111
|353
|292
|303
|141
|303
|453
|133
|436
|297
|2711
|294
|415
|128
|328
|274
|250
|131
|432
|315
|2567
|5278
|Handicap
|13
|3
|1
|17
|11
|5
|7
|15
|9
|8
|2
|12
|10
|4
|16
|18
|6
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Yes
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
