Ukiha Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6729 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6729 yards
|73.1
|123
|Reg
|72
|6248 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5348 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Ukiha Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|398
|195
|555
|417
|148
|356
|400
|431
|544
|3444
|408
|343
|398
|128
|385
|517
|408
|162
|536
|3285
|6729
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|367
|174
|529
|396
|133
|318
|384
|383
|496
|3180
|384
|325
|375
|113
|363
|491
|381
|124
|512
|3068
|6248
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|275
|118
|480
|343
|90
|291
|362
|341
|436
|2736
|288
|303
|282
|94
|317
|426
|353
|78
|471
|2612
|5348
|Handicap
|5
|15
|1
|13
|17
|11
|7
|3
|9
|4
|10
|14
|18
|12
|2
|8
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, BC, DC, JCB, UC, VISA, Diners, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout