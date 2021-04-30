Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Kamo Country Club - West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6329 yards
Slope 121
Rating 68.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6329 yards 68.4 121
White 72 5940 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5242 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 426 529 465 367 372 176 359 161 503 3358 346 323 179 333 331 497 331 145 486 2971 6329
White M: 69.2/117 405 503 454 324 350 152 312 150 492 3142 330 302 165 315 318 481 281 131 475 2798 5940
Red W: 67.1/113 384 438 293 304 322 145 280 150 341 2657 287 302 150 296 307 459 221 111 452 2585 5242
Handicap 3 7 1 15 9 5 13 17 11 16 12 6 4 10 8 14 18 2
Par 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Yes

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Kamo CC - East: #15
Kamo Country Club - East Course
Kizugawa, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Nara no Mori GC: #17
Nara no Mori Golf Club
Nara, Nara
Public
0.0
0
Yamato Kogen CC: #13
Yamato Kogen Country Club
Nara, Nara
0.0
0
Naramanyo CC: #4
Naramanyo Country Club
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Nara Nasaka GC - East: #3
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - East Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Nara Nasaka GC - West: #3
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - West Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Nara Wakakusa CC - Yoshino: #1
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Yoshino Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Nara Nasaka GC - South: #4
Nara Nasaka Golf Club - South Course
Nara, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Nara Wakakusa CC - Ikoma: #6
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Ikoma Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
Yamato CC
Yamato Country Club - Satsuki/Sazanka Course
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Yamato CC
Yamato Country Club - Ashibi/Sazanka Course
Tenri, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Nara Wakakusa CC - Wakakusa: #3
Nara Wakakusa Country Club - Wakakusa Course
Nara, Nara
Private
0.0
0
