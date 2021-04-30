Kamo Country Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6329 yards
Slope 121
Rating 68.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6329 yards
|68.4
|121
|White
|72
|5940 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5242 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|426
|529
|465
|367
|372
|176
|359
|161
|503
|3358
|346
|323
|179
|333
|331
|497
|331
|145
|486
|2971
|6329
|White M: 69.2/117
|405
|503
|454
|324
|350
|152
|312
|150
|492
|3142
|330
|302
|165
|315
|318
|481
|281
|131
|475
|2798
|5940
|Red W: 67.1/113
|384
|438
|293
|304
|322
|145
|280
|150
|341
|2657
|287
|302
|150
|296
|307
|459
|221
|111
|452
|2585
|5242
|Handicap
|3
|7
|1
|15
|9
|5
|13
|17
|11
|16
|12
|6
|4
|10
|8
|14
|18
|2
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Yes
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout