Mikanohara Country Club - Mikasa Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6498 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6498 yards
|70.8
Scorecard for Mikasa
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|484
|153
|317
|450
|216
|443
|592
|404
|379
|3438
|350
|346
|161
|325
|483
|357
|383
|320
|335
|3060
|6498
|Handicap
|9
|17
|15
|1
|11
|3
|7
|5
|13
|8
|4
|18
|16
|2
|10
|6
|12
|14
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1958
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout