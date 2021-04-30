Kisaichi Country Club - Bamboo/Plum Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6447 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6447 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue
|72
|6164 yards
|70.0
|119
|White
|72
|5929 yards
|69.2
|117
|Green
|72
|5230 yards
|66.1
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|5230 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Bamboo/Plum
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|420
|159
|403
|558
|386
|240
|405
|556
|392
|3519
|354
|327
|186
|434
|338
|262
|163
|395
|469
|2928
|6447
|Blue M: 70.0/119
|410
|152
|401
|520
|380
|235
|381
|542
|304
|3325
|342
|308
|177
|417
|325
|259
|162
|392
|457
|2839
|6164
|White M: 69.2/117
|405
|144
|376
|496
|360
|217
|348
|529
|302
|3177
|325
|306
|175
|400
|307
|241
|157
|388
|453
|2752
|5929
|Green M: 66.1/111
|344
|129
|356
|456
|317
|205
|319
|448
|244
|2818
|314
|294
|123
|384
|277
|211
|103
|352
|354
|2412
|5230
|Red W: 67.1/113
|344
|129
|356
|456
|317
|205
|319
|448
|244
|2818
|314
|294
|123
|384
|277
|211
|103
|352
|354
|2412
|5230
|Handicap
|11
|9
|13
|1
|15
|17
|7
|3
|5
|12
|10
|14
|2
|16
|18
|8
|4
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout