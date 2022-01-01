Katano Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6763 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6763 yards
|72.4
|123
|Regular
|72
|6321 yards
|70.3
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6321 yards
|76.0
|123
|Front
|72
|6059 yards
|69.3
|120
|Front (W)
|72
|6059 yards
|74.6
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5576 yards
|67.6
|117
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5576 yards
|72.1
|119
Scorecard for Katano Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.0/123
|429
|490
|192
|359
|149
|413
|494
|419
|382
|3327
|378
|403
|389
|217
|542
|194
|359
|414
|540
|3436
|6763
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|406
|465
|170
|332
|139
|384
|475
|401
|341
|3113
|361
|369
|373
|194
|504
|177
|335
|388
|507
|3208
|6321
|White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.2/121
|380
|465
|170
|332
|139
|359
|454
|382
|320
|3001
|343
|346
|357
|168
|504
|143
|335
|388
|474
|3058
|6059
|Red M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|343
|420
|140
|303
|128
|339
|397
|368
|304
|2742
|315
|324
|346
|154
|474
|105
|312
|358
|446
|2834
|5576
|Handicap
|5
|7
|11
|13
|17
|1
|3
|9
|15
|16
|4
|10
|8
|2
|18
|14
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1973)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Katano Country Club Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, Master, Diners, American Express, Nicos
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
