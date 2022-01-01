Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

Katano Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6763 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.4
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6763 yards 72.4 123
Regular 72 6321 yards 70.3 121
Regular (W) 72 6321 yards 76.0 123
Front 72 6059 yards 69.3 120
Front (W) 72 6059 yards 74.6 121
Ladies 72 5576 yards 67.6 117
Ladies (W) 72 5576 yards 72.1 119
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.0/123 429 490 192 359 149 413 494 419 382 3327 378 403 389 217 542 194 359 414 540 3436 6763
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 406 465 170 332 139 384 475 401 341 3113 361 369 373 194 504 177 335 388 507 3208 6321
White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.2/121 380 465 170 332 139 359 454 382 320 3001 343 346 357 168 504 143 335 388 474 3058 6059
Red M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 343 420 140 303 128 339 397 368 304 2742 315 324 346 154 474 105 312 358 446 2834 5576
Handicap 5 7 11 13 17 1 3 9 15 16 4 10 8 2 18 14 6 12
Par 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1973)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Katano Country Club Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, Master, Diners, American Express, Nicos

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

