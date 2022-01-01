Hirakata Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6929 yards
Slope 123
Rating 74.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6929 yards
|74.6
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6929 yards
|77.4
|125
|Regular
|72
|6491 yards
|72.6
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|6491 yards
|75.1
|123
Scorecard for Hirakata Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.6/123 W: 77.4/125
|413
|427
|562
|384
|155
|538
|348
|218
|434
|3479
|371
|177
|525
|379
|371
|500
|459
|214
|454
|3450
|6929
|Regular M: 72.6/117 W: 75.1/123
|401
|401
|517
|359
|140
|517
|328
|198
|399
|3260
|351
|157
|510
|369
|351
|475
|424
|179
|415
|3231
|6491
|Handicap
|13
|7
|1
|5
|17
|3
|11
|15
|9
|8
|16
|4
|12
|2
|14
|6
|18
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1959)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout