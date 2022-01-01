Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

Hirakata Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6929 yards
Slope 123
Rating 74.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6929 yards 74.6 123
Back (W) 72 6929 yards 77.4 125
Regular 72 6491 yards 72.6 117
Regular (W) 72 6491 yards 75.1 123
Scorecard for Hirakata Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.6/123 W: 77.4/125 413 427 562 384 155 538 348 218 434 3479 371 177 525 379 371 500 459 214 454 3450 6929
Regular M: 72.6/117 W: 75.1/123 401 401 517 359 140 517 328 198 399 3260 351 157 510 369 351 475 424 179 415 3231 6491
Handicap 13 7 1 5 17 3 11 15 9 8 16 4 12 2 14 6 18 10
Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1959
Architect Seiichi Inoue (1959)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

