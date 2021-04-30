Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

Kisaichi Country Club - Pine/Plum Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6430 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6430 yards 70.7 121
Blue 72 6209 yards 70.0 119
White 72 5965 yards 69.2 117
Green 72 5259 yards 66.1 111
Red (W) 72 5259 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Pine/Plum
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 402 241 409 546 393 150 411 594 356 3502 354 327 186 434 338 262 163 395 469 2928 6430
Blue M: 70.0/119 383 217 392 529 374 149 393 581 352 3370 342 308 177 417 325 259 162 392 457 2839 6209
White M: 69.2/117 368 196 371 512 360 134 391 560 321 3213 325 306 175 400 307 241 157 388 453 2752 5965
Green M: 66.1/111 333 155 321 488 346 119 380 442 263 2847 314 294 123 384 277 211 103 352 354 2412 5259
Red W: 67.1/113 333 155 321 488 346 119 380 442 263 2847 314 294 123 384 277 211 103 352 354 2412 5259
Handicap 2 10 12 14 6 16 8 18 4 3 11 13 15 7 17 9 1 5
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

