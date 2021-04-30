Kisaichi Country Club - Pine/Plum Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6430 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6430 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue
|72
|6209 yards
|70.0
|119
|White
|72
|5965 yards
|69.2
|117
|Green
|72
|5259 yards
|66.1
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|5259 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Pine/Plum
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|402
|241
|409
|546
|393
|150
|411
|594
|356
|3502
|354
|327
|186
|434
|338
|262
|163
|395
|469
|2928
|6430
|Blue M: 70.0/119
|383
|217
|392
|529
|374
|149
|393
|581
|352
|3370
|342
|308
|177
|417
|325
|259
|162
|392
|457
|2839
|6209
|White M: 69.2/117
|368
|196
|371
|512
|360
|134
|391
|560
|321
|3213
|325
|306
|175
|400
|307
|241
|157
|388
|453
|2752
|5965
|Green M: 66.1/111
|333
|155
|321
|488
|346
|119
|380
|442
|263
|2847
|314
|294
|123
|384
|277
|211
|103
|352
|354
|2412
|5259
|Red W: 67.1/113
|333
|155
|321
|488
|346
|119
|380
|442
|263
|2847
|314
|294
|123
|384
|277
|211
|103
|352
|354
|2412
|5259
|Handicap
|2
|10
|12
|14
|6
|16
|8
|18
|4
|3
|11
|13
|15
|7
|17
|9
|1
|5
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
