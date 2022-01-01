Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Nara International Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7055 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7055 yards 74.9 131
Yellow 72 6735 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6351 yards 70.7 121
Gold 72 5545 yards 69.2 117
Gold (W) 72 5545 yards 70.2 119
Purple (W) 72 4531 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Nara International Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 565 453 230 380 442 553 398 182 368 3571 492 422 341 203 398 397 213 445 573 3484 7055
Yellow M: 73.1/123 554 432 207 360 405 540 365 166 356 3385 479 398 328 186 388 384 197 445 545 3350 6735
White M: 70.7/121 544 410 187 354 378 527 347 147 346 3240 468 359 319 166 377 359 164 430 469 3111 6351
Gold M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 537 273 149 309 356 414 293 133 343 2807 463 263 296 110 373 305 160 340 428 2738 5545
Purple W: 67.1/113 367 273 149 309 255 390 293 105 220 2361 317 263 186 110 251 305 77 233 428 2170 4531
Handicap 9 3 17 15 1 7 5 11 13 8 4 14 18 10 2 16 6 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1957
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

