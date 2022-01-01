Nara International Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7055 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7055 yards
|74.9
|131
|Yellow
|72
|6735 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6351 yards
|70.7
|121
|Gold
|72
|5545 yards
|69.2
|117
|Gold (W)
|72
|5545 yards
|70.2
|119
|Purple (W)
|72
|4531 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Nara International Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|565
|453
|230
|380
|442
|553
|398
|182
|368
|3571
|492
|422
|341
|203
|398
|397
|213
|445
|573
|3484
|7055
|Yellow M: 73.1/123
|554
|432
|207
|360
|405
|540
|365
|166
|356
|3385
|479
|398
|328
|186
|388
|384
|197
|445
|545
|3350
|6735
|White M: 70.7/121
|544
|410
|187
|354
|378
|527
|347
|147
|346
|3240
|468
|359
|319
|166
|377
|359
|164
|430
|469
|3111
|6351
|Gold M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|537
|273
|149
|309
|356
|414
|293
|133
|343
|2807
|463
|263
|296
|110
|373
|305
|160
|340
|428
|2738
|5545
|Purple W: 67.1/113
|367
|273
|149
|309
|255
|390
|293
|105
|220
|2361
|317
|263
|186
|110
|251
|305
|77
|233
|428
|2170
|4531
|Handicap
|9
|3
|17
|15
|1
|7
|5
|11
|13
|8
|4
|14
|18
|10
|2
|16
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1957
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
