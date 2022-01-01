Tanabe Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6880 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6880 yards
|73.2
|Back
|72
|6450 yards
|71.1
|Regular
|72
|6139 yards
|69.7
Scorecard for Tanabe Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.2/123
|490
|421
|370
|195
|600
|210
|383
|422
|362
|3453
|492
|425
|360
|527
|218
|424
|358
|178
|445
|3427
|6880
|Back M: 71.1/121
|475
|410
|340
|178
|581
|184
|363
|409
|350
|3290
|475
|402
|340
|494
|181
|377
|336
|162
|393
|3160
|6450
|Regular W: 69.7/123
|463
|380
|330
|167
|550
|170
|337
|391
|342
|3130
|463
|387
|325
|480
|161
|363
|298
|152
|380
|3009
|6139
|Handicap
|11
|3
|13
|17
|1
|15
|7
|5
|9
|8
|2
|14
|10
|16
|4
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Giichi Sato (1960)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, AMEX, Diners, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
