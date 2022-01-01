Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Tanabe Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6880 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6880 yards 73.2
Back 72 6450 yards 71.1
Regular 72 6139 yards 69.7
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tanabe Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.2/123 490 421 370 195 600 210 383 422 362 3453 492 425 360 527 218 424 358 178 445 3427 6880
Back M: 71.1/121 475 410 340 178 581 184 363 409 350 3290 475 402 340 494 181 377 336 162 393 3160 6450
Regular W: 69.7/123 463 380 330 167 550 170 337 391 342 3130 463 387 325 480 161 363 298 152 380 3009 6139
Handicap 11 3 13 17 1 15 7 5 9 8 2 14 10 16 4 12 18 6
Par 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 36 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Giichi Sato (1960)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, AMEX, Diners, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

