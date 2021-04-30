Asuka Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 71
Length 6630 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6630 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|71
|6280 yards
|69.7
|119
Scorecard for Asuka Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Yellow M: 70.7/121
|411
|219
|369
|415
|519
|389
|188
|574
|350
|3434
|421
|367
|160
|540
|340
|409
|200
|292
|467
|3196
|6630
|Red W: 69.7/119
|392
|209
|338
|409
|503
|377
|159
|547
|330
|3264
|408
|312
|148
|510
|328
|387
|189
|278
|452
|3012
|6276
|Handicap
|7
|13
|15
|11
|5
|3
|17
|1
|9
|10
|6
|18
|2
|12
|4
|16
|14
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Architect Osamu Ueda (1959)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, Mastercard, UC, American Express
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout