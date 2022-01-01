Golf Club Shijohnawate
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6809 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6809 yards
|72.2
|123
|Regular
|72
|6444 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6139 yards
|70.0
|119
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5436 yards
|67.1
|113
|Pink (W)
|72
|4206 yards
|66.1
|105
Scorecard for Golf Club Shijohnawate
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|349
|175
|438
|602
|530
|420
|157
|374
|421
|3466
|181
|465
|513
|395
|517
|164
|323
|420
|365
|3343
|6809
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|335
|169
|431
|520
|512
|410
|143
|364
|403
|3287
|162
|445
|484
|377
|473
|150
|312
|405
|349
|3157
|6444
|Front M: 70.0/119
|318
|158
|423
|489
|500
|392
|128
|350
|376
|3134
|150
|406
|475
|361
|450
|133
|298
|383
|349
|3005
|6139
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|293
|136
|378
|463
|441
|355
|111
|338
|326
|2841
|124
|335
|359
|350
|412
|115
|280
|347
|273
|2595
|5436
|Pink W: 66.1/105
|200
|136
|290
|345
|340
|270
|100
|245
|240
|2166
|100
|270
|320
|285
|300
|115
|200
|240
|210
|2040
|4206
|Handicap
|15
|13
|1
|3
|11
|9
|7
|17
|5
|16
|2
|8
|6
|12
|18
|14
|4
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Golf Season Year round
Architect Giichi Sato (1960)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout