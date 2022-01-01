Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Osaka

Golf Club Shijohnawate

Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6809 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6809 yards 72.2 123
Regular 72 6444 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6139 yards 70.0 119
Ladies (W) 72 5436 yards 67.1 113
Pink (W) 72 4206 yards 66.1 105
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Golf Club Shijohnawate
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 349 175 438 602 530 420 157 374 421 3466 181 465 513 395 517 164 323 420 365 3343 6809
Regular M: 70.7/121 335 169 431 520 512 410 143 364 403 3287 162 445 484 377 473 150 312 405 349 3157 6444
Front M: 70.0/119 318 158 423 489 500 392 128 350 376 3134 150 406 475 361 450 133 298 383 349 3005 6139
Ladies W: 67.1/113 293 136 378 463 441 355 111 338 326 2841 124 335 359 350 412 115 280 347 273 2595 5436
Pink W: 66.1/105 200 136 290 345 340 270 100 245 240 2166 100 270 320 285 300 115 200 240 210 2040 4206
Handicap 15 13 1 3 11 9 7 17 5 16 2 8 6 12 18 14 4 10
Par 4 3 4 5 5 4 3 4 4 36 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Golf Season Year round
Architect Giichi Sato (1960)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

