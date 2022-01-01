Nanmajo Country Club - Center/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6979 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6979 yards
|71.1
|Back (W)
|72
|6979 yards
|78.3
|Regular
|72
|6535 yards
|69.1
|Regular (W)
|72
|6535 yards
|75.8
|Front
|72
|6214 yards
|67.7
|Front (W)
|72
|6214 yards
|74.1
|Ladies
|72
|5592 yards
|65.9
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5592 yards
|71.9
Scorecard for Middle/East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 71.1/123 W: 78.3/125
|388
|191
|344
|530
|208
|541
|421
|350
|399
|3372
|575
|426
|175
|413
|362
|425
|351
|175
|545
|3447
|6819
|Regular M: 69.1/121 W: 75.8/123
|366
|180
|328
|498
|186
|514
|394
|323
|366
|3155
|548
|399
|149
|396
|345
|397
|329
|158
|516
|3237
|6392
|Front M: 67.7/120 W: 74.1/122
|342
|168
|318
|475
|171
|496
|389
|304
|359
|3022
|528
|377
|135
|378
|327
|372
|314
|140
|487
|3058
|6080
|Ladies M: 65.9/117 W: 71.9/119
|330
|148
|310
|466
|165
|418
|365
|300
|347
|2849
|455
|362
|121
|354
|261
|346
|279
|126
|439
|2743
|5592
|Handicap
|9
|17
|3
|7
|15
|1
|13
|5
|11
|10
|18
|4
|8
|16
|2
|14
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout