Nanmajo Country Club - Center/East Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6979 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6979 yards 71.1
Back (W) 72 6979 yards 78.3
Regular 72 6535 yards 69.1
Regular (W) 72 6535 yards 75.8
Front 72 6214 yards 67.7
Front (W) 72 6214 yards 74.1
Ladies 72 5592 yards 65.9
Ladies (W) 72 5592 yards 71.9
Scorecard for Middle/East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 71.1/123 W: 78.3/125 388 191 344 530 208 541 421 350 399 3372 575 426 175 413 362 425 351 175 545 3447 6819
Regular M: 69.1/121 W: 75.8/123 366 180 328 498 186 514 394 323 366 3155 548 399 149 396 345 397 329 158 516 3237 6392
Front M: 67.7/120 W: 74.1/122 342 168 318 475 171 496 389 304 359 3022 528 377 135 378 327 372 314 140 487 3058 6080
Ladies M: 65.9/117 W: 71.9/119 330 148 310 466 165 418 365 300 347 2849 455 362 121 354 261 346 279 126 439 2743 5592
Handicap 9 17 3 7 15 1 13 5 11 10 18 4 8 16 2 14 6 12
Par 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Restaurant

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

