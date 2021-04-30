Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - North/East

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6777 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6777 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6216 yards 70.7 121
Regular (W) 72 6216 yards 71.7 123
Ladies 72 5156 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for North-East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 386 550 204 387 392 405 432 149 475 3380 370 420 183 391 199 525 394 556 359 3397 6777
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 327 506 181 374 334 332 411 130 450 3045 350 404 152 362 176 501 371 534 321 3171 6216
Red W: 67.1/113 286 376 165 272 311 295 325 107 398 2535 293 309 152 316 156 419 246 431 299 2621 5156
Handicap 10 4 16 2 14 8 6 18 12 11 13 5 7 1 15 3 9 17
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Satsuki GC Kanuma - South: #6
Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - South/East
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Satsuki GC Kanuma - North: #8
Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - South/North
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Koryo CC - South: #5
Koryo Country Club - South/East Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Koryo CC - North: #1
Koryo Country Club - East/North Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Koryo CC - South: #9
Koryo Country Club - North/South Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Deer Lake CC: #8
Deer Lake Country Club
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yashima CC
Yashima Country Club
Kanuma, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma Premiere GC
Kanuma Premiere Golf Club
Kanuma, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Thomson CC
Thomson Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
0.0
0
Write Review
Harmony Hills GC: #5
Harmony Hills Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Apa Resort Tochigi no Mori GC
Apa Resort Tochigi no Mori Golf Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic Staff Toga GC
Olympic Staff Toga Golf Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me