Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - North/East
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6777 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6777 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6216 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6216 yards
|71.7
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5156 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for North-East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|386
|550
|204
|387
|392
|405
|432
|149
|475
|3380
|370
|420
|183
|391
|199
|525
|394
|556
|359
|3397
|6777
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|327
|506
|181
|374
|334
|332
|411
|130
|450
|3045
|350
|404
|152
|362
|176
|501
|371
|534
|321
|3171
|6216
|Red W: 67.1/113
|286
|376
|165
|272
|311
|295
|325
|107
|398
|2535
|293
|309
|152
|316
|156
|419
|246
|431
|299
|2621
|5156
|Handicap
|10
|4
|16
|2
|14
|8
|6
|18
|12
|11
|13
|5
|7
|1
|15
|3
|9
|17
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout