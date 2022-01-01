Kanuma 72 Country Club - Nantai Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6654 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/AG
|72
|6654 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/BG
|72
|6435 yards
|Regular/AG
|72
|6259 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/BG
|72
|6053 yards
|Ladies/AG
|72
|4828 yards
|66.9
|109
|Ladies/BG
|72
|4607 yards
Scorecard for Nantai
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|433
|490
|214
|423
|418
|510
|420
|143
|412
|3463
|385
|327
|154
|350
|186
|347
|512
|522
|408
|3191
|6654
|White M: 70.7/121
|396
|478
|185
|399
|407
|495
|399
|125
|373
|3257
|361
|313
|142
|336
|164
|319
|476
|503
|388
|3002
|6259
|Red W: 66.9/109
|335
|340
|172
|267
|266
|429
|297
|120
|296
|2522
|257
|273
|142
|281
|122
|240
|300
|405
|286
|2306
|4828
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|2
|14
|8
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, Visa, Mastercard, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout