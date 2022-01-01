Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Kanuma 72 Country Club - Nantai Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6654 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/AG 72 6654 yards 73.1 123
Back/BG 72 6435 yards
Regular/AG 72 6259 yards 70.7 121
Regular/BG 72 6053 yards
Ladies/AG 72 4828 yards 66.9 109
Ladies/BG 72 4607 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nantai
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 433 490 214 423 418 510 420 143 412 3463 385 327 154 350 186 347 512 522 408 3191 6654
White M: 70.7/121 396 478 185 399 407 495 399 125 373 3257 361 313 142 336 164 319 476 503 388 3002 6259
Red W: 66.9/109 335 340 172 267 266 429 297 120 296 2522 257 273 142 281 122 240 300 405 286 2306 4828
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 5 17 11 4 10 16 2 14 8 6 12 18
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, Visa, Mastercard, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kanuma 72 CC - Tsukuba: #10
Kanuma 72 Country Club - Tsukuba Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Satsuki GC Kanuma - North: #8
Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - South/North
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Satsuki GC Kanuma - South: #6
Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - South/East
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma 72 CC - Fuji: #8
Kanuma 72 Country Club - Fuji Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Satsuki GC Kanuma - East: #3
Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - North/East
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yashima CC
Yashima Country Club
Kanuma, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma CC - North: #8
Kanuma Country Club - North Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omoigawa GC: Clubhouse
Omoigawa Golf Club
Kanuma, Tochigi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma CC - South: #11
Kanuma Country Club - South Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma CC - Gold: #2
Kanuma Country Club - Gold Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Koryo CC - South: #5
Koryo Country Club - South/East Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Thomson CC
Thomson Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me