Nanmajo Country Club - West/Center Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6904 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6904 yards
|71.9
|Back (W)
|72
|6904 yards
|79.0
|Regular
|72
|6453 yards
|70.0
|Regular (W)
|72
|6453 yards
|76.6
|Front
|72
|6286 yards
|68.7
|Front (W)
|72
|6286 yards
|75.1
|Ladies
|72
|5768 yards
|67.0
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5768 yards
|73.0
Scorecard for West/Middle
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 71.9/123 W: 79.0/125
|454
|399
|186
|582
|383
|388
|213
|388
|536
|3529
|388
|191
|344
|530
|208
|541
|421
|350
|399
|3372
|6901
|Regular M: 70.0/121 W: 76.6/123
|427
|383
|164
|563
|350
|361
|170
|366
|514
|3298
|366
|180
|328
|498
|186
|514
|394
|323
|366
|3155
|6453
|Front M: 68.7/120 W: 75.1/122
|398
|355
|145
|547
|345
|330
|160
|351
|507
|3138
|342
|168
|318
|475
|171
|496
|389
|304
|359
|3022
|6160
|Ladies M: 67.0/117 W: 73.0/119
|328
|350
|145
|490
|340
|325
|155
|330
|456
|2919
|330
|148
|310
|466
|165
|418
|365
|300
|347
|2849
|5768
|Handicap
|9
|3
|17
|7
|1
|13
|15
|5
|11
|10
|18
|4
|8
|16
|2
|14
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout