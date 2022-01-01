Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Nanmajo Country Club - West/Center Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6904 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6904 yards 71.9
Back (W) 72 6904 yards 79.0
Regular 72 6453 yards 70.0
Regular (W) 72 6453 yards 76.6
Front 72 6286 yards 68.7
Front (W) 72 6286 yards 75.1
Ladies 72 5768 yards 67.0
Ladies (W) 72 5768 yards 73.0
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West/Middle
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 71.9/123 W: 79.0/125 454 399 186 582 383 388 213 388 536 3529 388 191 344 530 208 541 421 350 399 3372 6901
Regular M: 70.0/121 W: 76.6/123 427 383 164 563 350 361 170 366 514 3298 366 180 328 498 186 514 394 323 366 3155 6453
Front M: 68.7/120 W: 75.1/122 398 355 145 547 345 330 160 351 507 3138 342 168 318 475 171 496 389 304 359 3022 6160
Ladies M: 67.0/117 W: 73.0/119 328 350 145 490 340 325 155 330 456 2919 330 148 310 466 165 418 365 300 347 2849 5768
Handicap 9 3 17 7 1 13 15 5 11 10 18 4 8 16 2 14 6 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Nanmajo CC
Nanmajo Country Club - Center/East Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nanmajo CC
Nanmajo Country Club - East/West Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omoigawa GC: Clubhouse
Omoigawa Golf Club
Kanuma, Tochigi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Yashima CC
Yashima Country Club
Kanuma, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma 72 CC - Nantai: #16
Kanuma 72 Country Club - Nantai Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Satsuki GC Kanuma - North: #8
Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - South/North
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Satsuki GC Kanuma - South: #6
Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - South/East
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma 72 CC - Tsukuba: #10
Kanuma 72 Country Club - Tsukuba Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Satsuki GC Kanuma - East: #3
Satsuki Golf Club - Kanuma Course - North/East
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanuma 72 CC - Fuji: #8
Kanuma 72 Country Club - Fuji Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Koryo CC - South: #5
Koryo Country Club - South/East Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Koryo CC - South: #9
Koryo Country Club - North/South Course
Kanuma, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me