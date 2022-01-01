Nanmajo Country Club - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6819 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6819 yards
|72.2
|Back (W)
|72
|6819 yards
|79.5
|Regular
|72
|6392 yards
|70.3
|Regular (W)
|72
|6392 yards
|77.0
|Front
|72
|6044 yards
|68.8
|Front (W)
|72
|6044 yards
|75.2
|Ladies
|72
|5662 yards
|66.3
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5662 yards
|72.1
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.2/123 W: 79.5/125
|575
|426
|175
|413
|362
|425
|351
|175
|545
|3447
|454
|399
|186
|582
|383
|388
|213
|388
|536
|3529
|6976
|Regular M: 70.3/122 W: 77.0/124
|548
|399
|149
|396
|345
|397
|329
|158
|516
|3237
|427
|383
|164
|563
|350
|361
|170
|366
|514
|3298
|6535
|Front M: 68.8/121 W: 75.2/123
|528
|377
|135
|378
|327
|372
|314
|140
|487
|3058
|398
|355
|145
|547
|345
|330
|160
|351
|507
|3138
|6196
|Ladies M: 66.3/117 W: 72.1/119
|455
|362
|121
|354
|261
|346
|279
|126
|439
|2743
|328
|350
|145
|490
|340
|325
|155
|330
|456
|2919
|5662
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|10
|4
|18
|8
|2
|14
|16
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
