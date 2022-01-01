Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Nanmajo Country Club - East/West Course

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6819 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6819 yards 72.2
Back (W) 72 6819 yards 79.5
Regular 72 6392 yards 70.3
Regular (W) 72 6392 yards 77.0
Front 72 6044 yards 68.8
Front (W) 72 6044 yards 75.2
Ladies 72 5662 yards 66.3
Ladies (W) 72 5662 yards 72.1
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.2/123 W: 79.5/125 575 426 175 413 362 425 351 175 545 3447 454 399 186 582 383 388 213 388 536 3529 6976
Regular M: 70.3/122 W: 77.0/124 548 399 149 396 345 397 329 158 516 3237 427 383 164 563 350 361 170 366 514 3298 6535
Front M: 68.8/121 W: 75.2/123 528 377 135 378 327 372 314 140 487 3058 398 355 145 547 345 330 160 351 507 3138 6196
Ladies M: 66.3/117 W: 72.1/119 455 362 121 354 261 346 279 126 439 2743 328 350 145 490 340 325 155 330 456 2919 5662
Handicap 9 3 15 7 13 1 5 17 11 10 4 18 8 2 14 16 6 12
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

