Omoigawa Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6734 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6734 yards
Regular 72 6192 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 4853 yards 66.9 109
Scorecard for Omoigawa Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 375 395 170 350 496 398 215 402 595 3396 429 598 167 371 327 394 190 498 356 3330 6726
Regular M: 70.7/121 358 373 146 343 466 387 169 380 496 3118 396 551 150 361 297 376 154 450 339 3074 6192
Ladies W: 66.9/109 333 324 114 305 414 263 123 277 350 2503 360 409 133 273 200 298 124 279 274 2350 4853
Handicap 9 3 17 13 1 7 15 5 11 10 4 16 2 14 8 18 6 12
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

