Omoigawa Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6734 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6734 yards
|Regular
|72
|6192 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|4853 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Omoigawa Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|375
|395
|170
|350
|496
|398
|215
|402
|595
|3396
|429
|598
|167
|371
|327
|394
|190
|498
|356
|3330
|6726
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|358
|373
|146
|343
|466
|387
|169
|380
|496
|3118
|396
|551
|150
|361
|297
|376
|154
|450
|339
|3074
|6192
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|333
|324
|114
|305
|414
|263
|123
|277
|350
|2503
|360
|409
|133
|273
|200
|298
|124
|279
|274
|2350
|4853
|Handicap
|9
|3
|17
|13
|1
|7
|15
|5
|11
|10
|4
|16
|2
|14
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout