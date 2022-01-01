Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - West/East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6888 yards
Slope 134
Rating 72.7
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/A 72 6888 yards 72.7 134
Champion/L 72 6606 yards 71.9 126
Back/A 72 6547 yards 71.2 131
Regular/A 72 6301 yards 70.1 128
Back/L 72 6265 yards 70.3 124
Regular/L 72 6019 yards 69.2 121
Front/A 72 5829 yards 67.9 124
Front/L 72 5547 yards 67.1 117
Women/A 72 5464 yards 66.4 121
Women/L 72 5182 yards 65.4 114
Scorecard for West - East
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 72.7/132 412 515 430 198 332 386 187 417 545 3422 425 158 367 384 481 562 434 203 368 3382 6804
Blue M: 71.3/129 400 496 396 186 318 369 170 401 518 3254 399 143 334 372 462 542 414 192 352 3210 6464
Gold M: 70.4/127 400 496 376 186 318 369 170 360 518 3193 377 143 334 356 462 514 388 173 352 3099 6292
White M: 68.1/125 W: 70.7/128 293 474 376 171 300 351 156 347 498 2966 351 132 315 298 424 497 367 148 327 2859 5825
Red M: 66.5/120 W: 69.2/126 286 429 314 171 300 245 156 347 438 2686 351 132 315 298 412 462 367 128 313 2778 5464
Handicap 9 13 1 11 17 5 15 3 7 6 18 10 2 16 8 4 14 12
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 5 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1-7/15, 9/16-12/30, 3/16-3/31
Architect Kinya Fujita (1963)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Higashi Matsuyama CC
Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - Middle/West Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashi Matsuyama CC
Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - East/Middle Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - East: #7
Omurasaki Golf Club - East/West Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - East: #3
Omurasaki Golf Club - Middle/East Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - West: #6
Omurasaki Golf Club - West/Middle Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Heritage GC
Heritage Golf Course
Kumagaya, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshimi Golf Course - West/East
Yoshimi, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshimi Golf Course - Middle/West
Yoshimi, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshimi Golf Course - Middle/East
Yoshimi, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Konan: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Konan Course
Kumagaya, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hatoyama CC: #12
Hatoyama Country Club
Hatoyama, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuki GC: #7
Fuki Golf Club
Yoshimi, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
