Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - West/East Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6888 yards
Slope 134
Rating 72.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/A
|72
|6888 yards
|72.7
|134
|Champion/L
|72
|6606 yards
|71.9
|126
|Back/A
|72
|6547 yards
|71.2
|131
|Regular/A
|72
|6301 yards
|70.1
|128
|Back/L
|72
|6265 yards
|70.3
|124
|Regular/L
|72
|6019 yards
|69.2
|121
|Front/A
|72
|5829 yards
|67.9
|124
|Front/L
|72
|5547 yards
|67.1
|117
|Women/A
|72
|5464 yards
|66.4
|121
|Women/L
|72
|5182 yards
|65.4
|114
Scorecard for West - East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.7/132
|412
|515
|430
|198
|332
|386
|187
|417
|545
|3422
|425
|158
|367
|384
|481
|562
|434
|203
|368
|3382
|6804
|Blue M: 71.3/129
|400
|496
|396
|186
|318
|369
|170
|401
|518
|3254
|399
|143
|334
|372
|462
|542
|414
|192
|352
|3210
|6464
|Gold M: 70.4/127
|400
|496
|376
|186
|318
|369
|170
|360
|518
|3193
|377
|143
|334
|356
|462
|514
|388
|173
|352
|3099
|6292
|White M: 68.1/125 W: 70.7/128
|293
|474
|376
|171
|300
|351
|156
|347
|498
|2966
|351
|132
|315
|298
|424
|497
|367
|148
|327
|2859
|5825
|Red M: 66.5/120 W: 69.2/126
|286
|429
|314
|171
|300
|245
|156
|347
|438
|2686
|351
|132
|315
|298
|412
|462
|367
|128
|313
|2778
|5464
|Handicap
|9
|13
|1
|11
|17
|5
|15
|3
|7
|6
|18
|10
|2
|16
|8
|4
|14
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1-7/15, 9/16-12/30, 3/16-3/31
Architect Kinya Fujita (1963)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout