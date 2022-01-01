Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - Middle/West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7036 yards
Slope 138
Rating 73.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/A 72 7036 yards 73.2 138
Champion/L 72 6706 yards 72.0 133
Back/A 72 6693 yards 71.7 134
Regular/A 72 6400 yards 70.3 132
Back/L 72 6363 yards 70.4 130
Regular/L 72 6070 yards 69.1 127
Front/A 72 5949 yards 68.3 128
Front/L 72 5619 yards 67.1 123
Women/A 72 5504 yards 66.3 124
Women/L 72 5174 yards 65.1 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Middle - West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/132 403 184 393 168 568 327 491 575 428 3537 412 515 430 198 332 386 187 417 545 3422 6959
Blue M: 71.1/128 389 168 373 155 546 327 449 565 387 3359 400 496 396 186 318 369 170 401 518 3254 6613
Gold M: 70.4/126 375 155 352 145 504 313 427 547 368 3186 400 496 376 186 318 369 170 360 518 3193 6379
White M: 68.1/123 W: 70.6/127 364 143 325 134 504 313 396 405 368 2952 293 474 376 171 300 351 156 347 498 2966 5918
Red M: 66.3/117 W: 69.3/125 364 143 325 134 442 299 366 405 340 2818 286 429 314 171 300 245 156 347 438 2686 5504
Handicap 5 17 9 13 1 15 3 7 11 10 14 2 12 18 6 16 4 8
Par 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1-7/15, 9/16-12/30, 3/16-3/31
Architect Kinya Fujita (1963)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

