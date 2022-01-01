Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - Middle/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7036 yards
Slope 138
Rating 73.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/A
|72
|7036 yards
|73.2
|138
|Champion/L
|72
|6706 yards
|72.0
|133
|Back/A
|72
|6693 yards
|71.7
|134
|Regular/A
|72
|6400 yards
|70.3
|132
|Back/L
|72
|6363 yards
|70.4
|130
|Regular/L
|72
|6070 yards
|69.1
|127
|Front/A
|72
|5949 yards
|68.3
|128
|Front/L
|72
|5619 yards
|67.1
|123
|Women/A
|72
|5504 yards
|66.3
|124
|Women/L
|72
|5174 yards
|65.1
|119
Scorecard for Middle - West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/132
|403
|184
|393
|168
|568
|327
|491
|575
|428
|3537
|412
|515
|430
|198
|332
|386
|187
|417
|545
|3422
|6959
|Blue M: 71.1/128
|389
|168
|373
|155
|546
|327
|449
|565
|387
|3359
|400
|496
|396
|186
|318
|369
|170
|401
|518
|3254
|6613
|Gold M: 70.4/126
|375
|155
|352
|145
|504
|313
|427
|547
|368
|3186
|400
|496
|376
|186
|318
|369
|170
|360
|518
|3193
|6379
|White M: 68.1/123 W: 70.6/127
|364
|143
|325
|134
|504
|313
|396
|405
|368
|2952
|293
|474
|376
|171
|300
|351
|156
|347
|498
|2966
|5918
|Red M: 66.3/117 W: 69.3/125
|364
|143
|325
|134
|442
|299
|366
|405
|340
|2818
|286
|429
|314
|171
|300
|245
|156
|347
|438
|2686
|5504
|Handicap
|5
|17
|9
|13
|1
|15
|3
|7
|11
|10
|14
|2
|12
|18
|6
|16
|4
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1-7/15, 9/16-12/30, 3/16-3/31
Architect Kinya Fujita (1963)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
