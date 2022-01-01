Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Golf Club Narita Hightree

Rating Snapshot

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7022 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 80.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold (W) 72 7022 yards 80.2
Gold 72 7022 yards 73.1
Black 72 6528 yards 71.2
Black (W) 72 6528 yards 78.0
Blue 72 6140 yards 69.4
Blue (W) 72 6140 yards 76.1
White 72 5824 yards 67.9
White (W) 72 5824 yards 73.9
Green 72 5320 yards 65.5
Green (W) 72 5320 yards 71.0
Scorecard
Scorecard for Golf Club Narita Hightree
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.6/131 525 443 421 191 399 575 422 174 415 3565 521 400 424 396 368 197 547 191 418 3462 7027
Regular M: 71.1/123 500 421 391 164 373 536 392 143 392 3312 492 354 406 351 325 183 496 179 375 3161 6473
Front M: 69.6/121 464 403 371 164 357 516 361 143 364 3143 449 338 394 328 316 164 473 151 353 2966 6109
Ladies W: 70.2/119 464 362 318 144 357 489 361 111 338 2944 449 338 378 297 316 144 453 132 333 2840 5784
Handicap 9 3 15 13 7 1 11 17 5 10 16 4 2 8 14 6 18 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UC, JCB, Amex, Diners, VISA, Million, Master
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Glen Oaks CC: #9
Glen Oaks Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oak Hills GC: #12
Oak Hills Golf Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taco CC: #18
Taco Country Club
Tako, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Narita Higashi CC: #9
Narita Higashi Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Narita no Mori CC: #3
Narita no Mori Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomisato GC: #7
Tomisato Golf Club
Sambu-gun, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Accordia Golf Airport GC Narita - Kuko: #15
Accordia Golf Airport Golf Course Narita - Kuko Course
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Eagle Lake GC: #2
Eagle Lake Golf Club
Shibayama, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyo CC: #11
Kyo Country Club
Shibayama, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Narita GC: #14
Narita Golf Club
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chiba Sakuranosato GC
Chiba Sakuranosato Golf Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Glissando GC
Glissando Golf Club
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
