Golf Club Narita Hightree
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7022 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 80.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold (W)
|72
|7022 yards
|80.2
|Gold
|72
|7022 yards
|73.1
|Black
|72
|6528 yards
|71.2
|Black (W)
|72
|6528 yards
|78.0
|Blue
|72
|6140 yards
|69.4
|Blue (W)
|72
|6140 yards
|76.1
|White
|72
|5824 yards
|67.9
|White (W)
|72
|5824 yards
|73.9
|Green
|72
|5320 yards
|65.5
|Green (W)
|72
|5320 yards
|71.0
Scorecard for Golf Club Narita Hightree
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.6/131
|525
|443
|421
|191
|399
|575
|422
|174
|415
|3565
|521
|400
|424
|396
|368
|197
|547
|191
|418
|3462
|7027
|Regular M: 71.1/123
|500
|421
|391
|164
|373
|536
|392
|143
|392
|3312
|492
|354
|406
|351
|325
|183
|496
|179
|375
|3161
|6473
|Front M: 69.6/121
|464
|403
|371
|164
|357
|516
|361
|143
|364
|3143
|449
|338
|394
|328
|316
|164
|473
|151
|353
|2966
|6109
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|464
|362
|318
|144
|357
|489
|361
|111
|338
|2944
|449
|338
|378
|297
|316
|144
|453
|132
|333
|2840
|5784
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|11
|17
|5
|10
|16
|4
|2
|8
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UC, JCB, Amex, Diners, VISA, Million, Master
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout