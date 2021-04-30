Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Taco Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6785 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6785 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6405 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6025 yards 69.2 117
Yellow 72 5619 yards 66.1 111
Red (W) 72 5131 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Taco Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 396 364 410 197 542 384 212 532 326 3363 427 405 358 509 183 352 406 219 563 3422 6785
Blue M: 70.7/121 381 343 386 164 515 362 192 518 312 3173 407 378 342 494 159 334 384 195 539 3232 6405
White M: 69.2/117 362 328 369 143 488 331 176 499 292 2988 382 358 337 469 140 320 358 170 503 3037 6025
Yellow M: 66.1/111 347 325 344 126 455 303 154 484 256 2794 351 326 320 451 140 301 328 132 476 2825 5619
Red W: 67.1/113 328 305 319 110 427 275 142 430 256 2592 311 288 285 412 113 271 300 114 445 2539 5131
Handicap 5 15 1 11 3 13 9 7 17 2 10 16 12 14 18 6 8 4
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tomisato GC: #7
Tomisato Golf Club
Sambu-gun, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Glen Oaks CC: #9
Glen Oaks Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oak Hills GC: #12
Oak Hills Golf Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Caledonian GC
Caledonian Golf Club
Yokoshibahikari, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Narita: #18 & clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Narita Course
Narita, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hakuho CC: #11
Hakuho Country Club
Narita, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Narita Hills CC: #3
Narita Hills Country Club
Sakae, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - East/South Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - South/West Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - East/West Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Seve Ballesteros GC
JGM Seve Ballesteros Golf Club
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyo Classic GC: #2
Tokyo Classic Golf Club
Chiba, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me