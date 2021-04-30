Taco Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6785 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6785 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6405 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6025 yards
|69.2
|117
|Yellow
|72
|5619 yards
|66.1
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|5131 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Taco Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|396
|364
|410
|197
|542
|384
|212
|532
|326
|3363
|427
|405
|358
|509
|183
|352
|406
|219
|563
|3422
|6785
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|381
|343
|386
|164
|515
|362
|192
|518
|312
|3173
|407
|378
|342
|494
|159
|334
|384
|195
|539
|3232
|6405
|White M: 69.2/117
|362
|328
|369
|143
|488
|331
|176
|499
|292
|2988
|382
|358
|337
|469
|140
|320
|358
|170
|503
|3037
|6025
|Yellow M: 66.1/111
|347
|325
|344
|126
|455
|303
|154
|484
|256
|2794
|351
|326
|320
|451
|140
|301
|328
|132
|476
|2825
|5619
|Red W: 67.1/113
|328
|305
|319
|110
|427
|275
|142
|430
|256
|2592
|311
|288
|285
|412
|113
|271
|300
|114
|445
|2539
|5131
|Handicap
|5
|15
|1
|11
|3
|13
|9
|7
|17
|2
|10
|16
|12
|14
|18
|6
|8
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout