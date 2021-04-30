Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Hitotonoya Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6723 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6723 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6373 yards 70.7 121
Green 72 5993 yards 69.2 117
Green (W) 72 5993 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5481 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hitotonoya Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 461 205 550 304 189 431 507 458 332 3437 310 341 210 554 347 202 422 375 525 3286 6723
Blue M: 70.7/121 442 186 531 285 170 410 493 432 313 3262 292 324 189 535 329 181 402 353 505 3110 6372
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 424 166 510 266 149 385 476 404 291 3071 272 305 168 513 310 160 380 330 484 2922 5993
Red W: 67.1/113 333 150 493 252 132 340 450 374 278 2802 241 295 152 446 293 131 362 293 466 2679 5481
Handicap 5 17 7 15 11 1 9 3 13 18 8 14 2 12 16 4 10 6
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1991)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Ohiradai CC - Middle: #4
Ohiradai Country Club - East/Middle Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohiradai CC - West: #5
Ohiradai Country Club - West/Middle Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ohiradai CC - East: #2
Ohiradai Country Club - West/East Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahigaoka CC - Tsukuba: #1
Asahigaoka Country Club - Tsukuba/Nikko Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Iwafune GC: #14
Iwafune Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahigaoka CC - Nikko: #1
Asahigaoka Country Club - Nikko/Fuji Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tori GC: Clubhouse
Tori Golf Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahigaoka CC - Tsukuba: #4
Asahigaoka Country Club - Fuji/Tsukuba Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Minagawajo CC: #8
Minagawajo Country Club
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gold Tochigi President CC - West: #9
Gold Tochigi President Country Club - West Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gold Tochigi President CC - East: #11
Gold Tochigi President Country Club - East Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Prestige CC
Prestige Country Club - East Course
Tochigi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me