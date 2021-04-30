Hitotonoya Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6723 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6723 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6373 yards
|70.7
|121
|Green
|72
|5993 yards
|69.2
|117
|Green (W)
|72
|5993 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5481 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Hitotonoya Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|461
|205
|550
|304
|189
|431
|507
|458
|332
|3437
|310
|341
|210
|554
|347
|202
|422
|375
|525
|3286
|6723
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|442
|186
|531
|285
|170
|410
|493
|432
|313
|3262
|292
|324
|189
|535
|329
|181
|402
|353
|505
|3110
|6372
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|424
|166
|510
|266
|149
|385
|476
|404
|291
|3071
|272
|305
|168
|513
|310
|160
|380
|330
|484
|2922
|5993
|Red W: 67.1/113
|333
|150
|493
|252
|132
|340
|450
|374
|278
|2802
|241
|295
|152
|446
|293
|131
|362
|293
|466
|2679
|5481
|Handicap
|5
|17
|7
|15
|11
|1
|9
|3
|13
|18
|8
|14
|2
|12
|16
|4
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1991)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout