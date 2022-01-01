Watarase Country Club in Tochigi, Tochigi, Japan | GolfPass
Watarase Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6628 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6628 yards 73.1 123
Back/Korai 72 6619 yards
Front/Bent 72 6229 yards 70.7 121
Front/Korai 72 6218 yards
Ladies/Bent 72 5539 yards 70.2 119
Ladies/Korai 72 5533 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Watarase Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 378 182 389 579 362 387 161 563 375 3376 392 388 154 522 378 360 191 364 503 3252 6628
Front M: 70.7/121 353 167 368 557 337 364 144 543 353 3186 364 369 132 498 356 340 167 341 476 3043 6229
Ladies W: 70.2/119 313 114 322 490 303 291 121 493 278 2725 329 363 107 475 313 317 141 314 455 2814 5539
Handicap 13 15 3 5 11 1 17 7 9 10 8 18 6 4 2 12 14 16
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Tobu Card, UC, Saison, Master, VISA, JCB, AMEX, Discover

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

