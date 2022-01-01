Watarase Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6628 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6628 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/Korai
|72
|6619 yards
|Front/Bent
|72
|6229 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front/Korai
|72
|6218 yards
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5539 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|5533 yards
Scorecard for Watarase Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|378
|182
|389
|579
|362
|387
|161
|563
|375
|3376
|392
|388
|154
|522
|378
|360
|191
|364
|503
|3252
|6628
|Front M: 70.7/121
|353
|167
|368
|557
|337
|364
|144
|543
|353
|3186
|364
|369
|132
|498
|356
|340
|167
|341
|476
|3043
|6229
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|313
|114
|322
|490
|303
|291
|121
|493
|278
|2725
|329
|363
|107
|475
|313
|317
|141
|314
|455
|2814
|5539
|Handicap
|13
|15
|3
|5
|11
|1
|17
|7
|9
|10
|8
|18
|6
|4
|2
|12
|14
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Tobu Card, UC, Saison, Master, VISA, JCB, AMEX, Discover
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout